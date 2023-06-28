Travelers Championship Golf

Associated Press

Max Homa (left) fist-bumps Wyndham Clark (right) after their putts on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship on Friday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

 

 Frank Franklin II

Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson still has time on his side, just not as much. He also keeps getting more candidates for his U.S. team, which isn’t making the job any easier.

And it’s no longer about Brooks Koepka or anyone else from LIV Golf.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.