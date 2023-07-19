PGA Tour Monahan Golf

Associated Press

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, seen in this June 22, 2022, file photo, is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation.”

 

 Seth Wenig

HOYLAKE, England — Walking through glass doors, up a flight of stairs and turning left into the office of the PGA Tour commissioner was always going to be a lot easier for Jay Monahan than walking onto the range and facing players who feel betrayed.

At least he has time on his side.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.