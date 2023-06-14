CAR-NASCAR-Le Mans-Hendrick Pit Crew

Associated Press

The No. 24 Chevrolet sits on display outside its garage on June 6 in Le Mans, France. The stock car was entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a collaboration between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear. On June 6, the Hendrick pit crew won its class in the pit crew competition.

 Jenna Fryer

LE MANS, France — So many viewed NASCAR’s trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a bit of a joke, nothing more than an expensive “ science project “ marketing play to take a beast of a car to the most elite endurance race in the world.

The Next Gen stock car? Sharing the same historic track with Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and the like?

