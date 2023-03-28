NASCAR Austin Auto Racing

Associated Press

Tyler Reddick (left) and William Byron lead the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, in Austin, Texas. The race took three overtimes to finish with Reddick finally coming out on top.

 Stephen Spillman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t get over how many restarts there were in the waning laps of NASCAR’s first road course race of the season. Jordan Taylor called his NASCAR debut “a race of survival” and Jenson Button found much of it “a bit silly.”

That was the verdict from three of the most experienced road racers in the world after a mess of a NASCAR race that took three overtimes to be decided. Tyler Reddick finally won it Sunday when the race at Circuit of the Americas went seven laps past the scheduled distance to reach a conclusion.

