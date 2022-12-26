 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
National Football League | Monday: Chargers at Colts, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Colts playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot

  • 0
Titans Chargers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (15) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, in Inglewood.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan.

They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.