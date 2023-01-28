UCLA-Colorado women's basketball

Colorado’s Frida Formann (3) lifts up Kindyll Wetta after Wetta’s game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against UCLA on Friday in Boulder, Colo. Colorado’s Tayanna Jones (1) celebrates as UCLA’s Charisma Osborne (20) looks on. The Buffaloes won 73-70.

BOULDER, Colo. — Kindyll Wetta made a corner 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod overcame cramping in OT to add 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only 3-point attempt of the game.

