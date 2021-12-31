Missouri 70,
No. 1 South Carolina 69, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team.
South Carolina (12-1) was coming off its biggest comeback in school history, overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford last Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Tigers always had an answer when the Gamecocks cut it close.
Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as six in final three minutes of regulation.
Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina. Kamilla Cardoso added 14, and Zia Cooke had 10.
The last time the Gamecocks lost a regular-season SEC game against an unranked team was to Missouri back in 2017.
No. 3 Louisville 79,
Boston College 49
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emily Engstler scored 14 points and Louisville beat Boston College in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Cioast Conference opener.
No. 5 NC State 69,
Clemson 52
CLEMSON, S.C. — Jada Boyd had a season-high 18 points and added eight rebounds and North Carolina State won its 13th straight over Clemson.
Boyd, last season’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, missed the first five games this season due to injury for the Wolfpack (12-2, 3-0 but showed she’s finding her form at the start of conference play.
No. 7 Tennessee 62, Alabama 44
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Walker scored 16 points, Tamari Key added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Tennessee beat Alabama in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
No. 19 LSU 68,
No. 13 Georgia 62
ATHENS, Ga. — Khayla Pointer scored 21 points, including two 3-pointers down the stretch, and LSU beat Georgia after blowing a 16-point third-quarter lead in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Faustine Aifuwa added 17 points for LSU (13-1). The Tigers won their 12th straight, their longest streak since winning 14 in a row in the 2007-08 season.
Virginia Tech 77,
No. 15 Duke 55
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Georgia Amoore scored 20 points and Virginia Tech beat Duke.
Virginia Tech (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) made all 20 of its foul shot attempts.
No. 18 BYU vs. San Diego, postponed
No. 24 North Carolina 79, Syracuse 43
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in North Carolina’s victory over Syracuse.
