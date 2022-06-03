Texas 7, No. 5 UCLA 2
OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas freshman Mia Scott went 4-for-4 and helped the unseeded Longhorns defeated No. 5 seed UCLA in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.
Scott had a triple, a double and two singles. She knocked in two runs and scored once for the Longhorns (44-19-1), who hadn’t won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013.
Texas’ Hailey Dolcini held the Bruins to six hits in a complete game victory. UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, a second-team NFCA All-American pitcher who missed last year’s World Series with a hand injury, took the loss.
Texas advanced to play the winner of Thursday’s Oklahoma-Northwestern game on Saturday. UCLA (48-9) will play an elimination game against Northwestern on Friday.
Texas broke through in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-run homer by Mary Iakopo that chased Faraimo and put the Longhorns up 4-0.
Texas’ Bella Dayton hit a two-run homer in the sixth that chased Holly Azevedo. It was just Dayton’s fifth homer of the season, and it put the Longhorns up 7-0.
Wisz broke up Dolcini’s shutout with a two-run homer in the sixth.
No. 1 Oklahoma 13,
No. 9 Northwestern 2 (5)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series.
The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss.
Oklahoma (55-2) advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting. Texas is responsible for one of Oklahoma’s losses this season, though the Sooners won two of the three meetings.
Northwestern (45-12) will play UCLA in an elimination game Friday.
Northwestern’s Rachel Lewis’ solo blast over the left field fence in the third inning opened the scoring. It was her 23rd homer of the season.
That was the only hit Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein (19-1) allowed. She struck out seven and walked five in 4.2 innings to claim the win.
Oklahoma took over in the bottom of the third. The Sooners tied it up on an RBI single by Johns that scored Rylie Boone. Williams walked Jocelyn Alo — the two-time USA Sotball Collegiate Player of the Year — to bring up Jennings with the bases loaded. Jennings, also a first- team All-American, put Williams’ first pitch over the fence in center field to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead and control for good. It was Jennings’ 25th home run of the season.
Johns’ grand slam in the fourth put the Sooners up 13-1.
No. 14 Florida 7, Oregon State 1
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17).
Natalie Lugo (12-5) stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey and got the win in six innings of scoreless relief. She gave up one hit and struck out six.
Oregon State’s Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.
Florida advanced to play the No. 7 seed Oklahoma State on Saturday. Oregon State (39-21) will play Arizona in an elimination game Friday.
Oregon State opened the scoring on an RBI single by Frankie Hammoude in the top of the first inning.
Florida took the lead in the second when Goelz hit one down the first base line that Hammoude couldn’t come up with. Two runs scored on the error.
Goelz knocked in two on a single in the fourth, then Echols’ blast in the fifth made it 5-1.
No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2
OKLAHOMA CITY — Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
Petty’s fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls (47-12) advance to play Florida on Saturday. Kelly Maxwell (20-4), a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14.
Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier.
Hanah Bowen (13-11) got the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats (38-21) will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game Friday.
Oklahoma State opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth when Sydney Pennington singled to score Brianna Evans. Pennington was thrown out at second, and that helped Arizona limit the damage to one run.
Arizona’s Sharlize Palacios hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Wildcats the lead. It was her 20th of the season.
Oklahoma State loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Katelynn Carwile, who entered the World Series with a team-best .353 batting average, flied out to left.
Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish led off the sixth with a walk. Pennington followed with a single down the right field line, and she advanced on a fielding error to put runners at second and third with no outs. Petty took advantage with the homer to center that put the Cowgirls up 4-2.
