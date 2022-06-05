Oklahoma 7, Texas 2
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma got revenge on Big 12 rival Texas and pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
Jocelyn Alo homered and knocked in three runs to help No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat Texas 7-2 on Saturday at the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma opened the season with 38 wins before Dolcini shut the Sooners down in a 4-2 Texas victory April 16.
Alo set the tone Saturday with her two-run blast as the second batter of the game. The two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year increased her Division I career-record home run total to 118.
Alo was off her game against Dolcini in April, but she expected to bounce back.
“As good as a pitcher Dolcini is, I’m a really good hitter, too,” she said. “I’m going to trust myself. I’m going to pick myself no matter what. I knew the adjustments I had to make, went out there and made them.”
Tiare Jennings also hit a homer for the Sooners (56-2), who advanced to the semifinals Monday and moved one step closer to defending their national title.
Jennings said the Sooners have changed since the loss at Texas.
“The good thing is they didn’t know us today,” she said. “We came in a whole different team than we were in Austin. That’s something we had an advantage of. We knew that we were different, that’s why we did what we did today.”
Hope Trautwein (20-1) went the distance for the Sooners to claim the win.
Janae Jefferson hit a solo homer in the seventh for Texas (44-20-1).
Alo’s blast in the top of the first was her 30th homer of the season. Dolcini (23-11) settled down after that and retired the next nine batters.
“She was able to hang in there,” Texas coach Mike White said. “That’s a testament to her fight and her determination. She didn’t let it get down. A lot of pitchers would have folded right there, right? Big moment, giving up a home run in the first. You probably would have had to take her out. But I know better than that with her. She’s going to keep fighting for this team, for this club.”
Texas responded to Alo’s homer in the bottom of the first when Alyssa Washington’s double scored Mia Scott.
Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman doubled in the fifth to score Rylie Boone and put the Sooners up 3-1. Alo then singled to knock in Coleman and chase Dolcini.
Texas freshman Sophia Simpson entered the game, and Jennings tagged her second pitch so hard that it nearly cleared the left field seats. The two-run blast — Jennings’ 26th of the season — bumped Oklahoma’s lead to 6-1.
“I’ve seen a lot of far home runs, but that was elevated to allow her to really get underneath it and get her power in it,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “So it was definitely another momentum builder for the team.”
Texas will play Arizona in an elimination game Sunday. Texas centerfielder Bella Dayton is a transfer from Arizona.
“I do have a lot of respect for them and I love seeing my old teammates because I was super close with them,” she said. “But I’m excited to play with the team I’m on now. I know they have my back with everything that we do. We’re just pumped to keep moving forward.”
Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 0
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell faced an extra obstacle — a random drug test — ahead of her Women’s College World Series game against Florida.
Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski said Maxwell was one of five Cowgirls players to undergo the tests after Thursday’s win over Arizona. The first-team NFCA All-American was drained after striking out 14 in the win against the Wildcats. Gajewski said Maxwell’s initial sample returned diluted. She eventually passed, but she did not get back to the team hotel until 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Maxwell still performed exceptionally well on Saturday. She threw a three-hitter and struck out nine, and No. 7 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 14 Florida 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.
But Gajewski was disappointed in the situation. He said he was fortunate that Oklahoma State won its opener and had a day off in between games or the long wait would have been a bigger issue.
“I’m not mad at anyone,” he said. “I just know this process needs to probably be looked at to see if we maybe can do it in the mornings of game days or something. The first games, no problem, right? They are done. But we have a long game, we start a half an hour late, then we go through this deal. It’s rough.”
Maxwell said the situation affected her.
“Yeah, my rest has been a little short just with what happened the other day,” she said. “I think I got some sleep and just recovered and then focused today on going after the hitters. I did get a little tired at the end, but I was able to push through.”
Gajewski called it a safety issue that needs to be reviewed before next season.
“These girls are important,” he said. “They are highly talented, they are wound tight, their muscles are wound tight, they’re fit and strong. When you disrupt rest on these type of kids at this point in a year, it really has a negative impact that can really last. So I just want to make sure that her voice is heard. She’s not going to say a word. So that’s really all it’s about.”
Maxwell had enough energy to throw 121 pitches in her 12th shutout of the season. She allowed a hit and a walk to start the game, then retired the next 15 batters.
Florida second baseman Hannah Adams said Maxwell was on.
“She’s a really good pitcher, we knew that coming in,” Adams said. “She did a really nice job of mixing her location, mixing speeds. You couldn’t really guess a pitch that was coming. She just did a really nice job of mixing speeds and locations.”
Former Florida catcher Julia Cottrill finished with three hits for Oklahoma State. Chyenne Factor had two hits and knocked in a run for the Cowgirls (48-12), who will play the winner of Sunday’s Arizona-Texas game on Monday.
It was quite a day for the Big 12. No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated fellow Big 12 member Texas in the early game to advance to the semifinals.
Lexie Delbrey (15-4) took the loss for Florida. She gave up a run and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Oklahoma State got on the board in the third when Factor’s bunt single scored Cottrill.
The Cowgirls scored again in the fourth when Cottrill’s single plated Sydney Pennington. Oklahoma State loaded the bases with two outs, but Florida escaped.
The Gators got runners on first and second with one out in the sixth, but did not score. Florida (49-18) got a runner to third with two outs in the seventh, but again, Oklahoma State held on.
Florida will play No. 5 UCLA in an elimination game on Sunday.
“It’s a different path, but we get another opportunity to play an extra game,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “I think that’s the way we have to look at it. We’re going to have to play extra games now to get to where we want to get to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.