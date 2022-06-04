No. 5 UCLA 6, No. 9 Northwestern 1
Northwestern eliminated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game and hit a solo homer, helping No. 5 UCLA beat No. 9 Northwestern in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.
Faraimo (23-5) gave up five hits and struck out 10. Maya Brady had three hits for the Bruins (49-9), who will play in another elimination game Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s Florida-Oklahoma State matchup.
Danielle Williams (31-6) took the loss for Northwestern (45-13). She pitched a complete game and gave up 10 hits.
UCLA’s Delanie Wisz singled to score Kinsley Washington in the top of the first inning for the game’s first run.
In the fourth, UCLA loaded the bases. Washington popped up and Northwestern’s Angela Zedak couldn’t quite get to it. Savannah Pola scored on the error to put the Bruins up 2-0.
Zedak made up for it in the fifth. She singled, then scored on a double by Grace Nieto to trim UCLA’s lead to 2-1.
Faraimo loaded the bases for Rachel Lewis in the sixth. Lewis entered the day with 23 home runs and had knocked one out on Thursday against Oklahoma. After Lewis got to a 3-0 count, Faraimo struck her out looking to escape.
“I just told myself to throw strikes because I felt like no matter what, whether she gets a hit, whether I get her, my team was going to have my back either way,” Faraimo said. “I just wanted to get us back in the dugout.”
Faraimo was the first batter for UCLA in the sixth. Her solo shot — just her second home run of the season — put the Bruins up 3-1.
“Hitting is hard,” she said. “But every time I go up to bat, I just try to have a quality at-bat. For me, that looks like I’m really going to see the ball in, do whatever I can to get on base. I don’t care what it looks like. I just want to be able to do that for my teammates.”
UCLA tacked on three runs in the sixth for insurance.
Arizona 3, Oregon State 1
Oregon State eliminated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Carlie Scupin had three hits and Arizona defeated fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.
Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe claimed her first World Series victory in her first season since replacing the retired Mike Candrea. Under Candrea, the Wildcats won eight national titles.
This Arizona team took a different road than previous ones. The Wildcats (39-21) lost their first eight conference games this season and finished tied for last in the league before turning things around.
Hanah Bowen (14-11) got the win with two innings of shutout relief. Arizona advanced to play the loser of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas game in an elimination game on Sunday.
Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon, a NFCA third-team All-American pitcher, did not play for undisclosed reasons in Thursday’s loss to Florida.
Arizona finally got to her in the sixth inning. Scupin doubled to score Amber Toven. Then, Blaise Biringer singled to drive in Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Mazon (17-12) gave up six hits in six innings.
Oregon State (39-22) got two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but did not score.
