No. 4 Tennessee 10,
No. 5 Alabama 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rylie West hit a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 10-5 on Thursday in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.
Jamison Brockenbrough and Katie Taylor had two hits and Kiki Milloy scored twice for the Lady Vols (50-8).
Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, gave up two runs in four innings to improve to 19-1 this season.
Jenna Johnson and Kenleigh Callahan each had two hits and Marlie Giles hit a solo homer for Alabama (45-21). Jaala Torrence gave up six runs, but just two earned, in 2 1/3 innings for the Crimson Tide. Alabama committed three errors and allowed four unearned runs.
Tennessee opened the scoring in the second when Taylor doubled to knock in two. Milloy, the nation’s home run leader, was intentionally walked, then Zaida Puni doubled to score Taylor and Milloy and push the Lady Vols’ lead to 4-0.
In the third, Alabama’s Cahalan hit the ball off first base and it bounced high in the air, allowing two runs to score for the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee answered in the third when Brockenbrough, a freshman, hit her second home of the season. The two-run blast to center gave the Lady Vols a 6-2 lead and chased Torrence.
West’s three-run homer in the fourth increased Tennessee’s lead to 10-2.
No. 1 Oklahoma 2,
No. 9 Stanford 0
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordy Bahl threw a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help two-time defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Stanford 2-0 Thursday in its Women’s College World Series opener.
Bahl outlasted Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady, the nation’s leader in ERA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year. Canady gave up just four hits and one earned run in five innings against an Oklahoma team that leads the nation in scoring and batting average.
Jayda Coleman’s RBI single in the fifth provided all the offense Oklahoma needed.
Oklahoma (57-1) extended its Division I-record win streak to 49 games and advanced to play No. 4 seed Tennessee (50-8) on Saturday. The winner reaches the semifinals in the double-elimination bracket.
No. 9 seed Stanford (45-14) will play No. 5 seed Alabama (45-21) in an elimination game on Friday.
Oklahoma’s Haley Lee sent a Canady pitch to the warning track in the fourth, but Stanford left fielder Ellee Eck snagged the hard shot to end the inning with the game still scoreless.
Stanford got two on with one out in the fifth but could not score.
With two on and two outs in the fifth, Coleman singled to left field and knocked in a run. An error on Eck for letting the ball bounce off her glove allowed the other runner to score and put the Sooners up 2-0.
No. 3 Florida State 8,
No. 6 Oklahoma State 0 (6)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kathryn Sandercock threw five scoreless innings, Kaley Mudge hit a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Florida State defeated No. 6 seed Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
A game that started late because of lightning was delayed another two hours in the third inning for lightning and rain. It was reminiscent of the previous World Series game between the teams in 2021 that ended at 2:20 a.m. local time because a rain delay pushed back the start time. Sandercock got the win in that game, too. This time, Sandercock gave up four hits and struck out four.
The game between No. 15 seed Utah and No. 7 seed Washington that was supposed to follow the Oklahoma State-Florida State game was moved from Thursday night to midday Friday.
Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell, who like Sandercock was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team All-American, started and threw two innings. She gave up one hit and two runs for the Cowgirls (46-15).
Michaela Edenfield’s two-run blast in the first off Maxwell gave Florida State (56-9) a 2-0 lead. Mudge’s shot in the fourth after the delay made it 7-0, and the Seminoles closed it out in the sixth.
