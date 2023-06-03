No. 9 Stanford 2, No. 5 Alabama 0
OKLAHOMA CITY — Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady combined for a one-hitter, and No. 9 seed Stanford defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 2-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 9 Stanford 2, No. 5 Alabama 0
OKLAHOMA CITY — Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady combined for a one-hitter, and No. 9 seed Stanford defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 2-0 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.
Vawter allowed one hit in 5.1 innings. Canady stuck out three in 1.2 innings for the save.
Sydney Steele hit a solo homer in the seventh and knocked in both runs to help Stanford claim its first World Series win since 2004. The Cardinal (46-14) will play the loser of Saturday’s Florida State-Washington matchup in an elimination game on Sunday.
Montana Fouts delivered a gutsy performance in the circle for Alabama (45-22). She wore a brace over the left knee she hyperextended during the Southeastern Conference tournament. The nation’s strikeout leader collected four more Ks while tossing a five-hitter.
Steele’s homer to left in the seventh set up Canady to close it out. Canady put the Crimson Tide down in order in the last inning, striking out the first two batters before getting the final hitter to line out to center.
No. 7 Washington 4, No. 15 Utah 1
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help No. 7 seed Washington defeat No. 15 Utah 4-1 on Friday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
Holtorf, who entered with a .263 batting average, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in a game that had been moved from Thursday night because of weather.
Washington’s Lindsay Lopez won in relief of starter Ruby Meylan, allowing one hit in 3.2 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run and two hits in 3.1 innings.
Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah. Kendall Lundberg’s RBI double produced the Utes’ only run.
Washington (44-13) advanced to play Florida State (56-9) on Saturday, with the winner of that game moving to the semifinals of the double-elimination bracket. Utah (42-15) was to play in an elimination game Friday night against Oklahoma State (46-15).
Holtorf hit his fifth homer of the season, a two-run drive in the second, to give the Huskies the 2-1 lead. Her RBI single in the fourth increased Washington’s lead to 3-1, and the Huskies manufactured another run in the sixth.
No. 6 Oklahoma State 8,
No. 15 Utah 0 (5)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lexi Kilfoyl threw a three-hitter, and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 15 Utah 8-0 in five innings Friday night in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.
Oklahoma State scored six runs in the second inning, including a two-run double by Morgyn Wynne. Katelynn Carwile had two hits and three RBIs for the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls (47-15) will play the loser of Saturday’s game between No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Tennessee in an elimination game on Sunday.
Oklahoma State is set up well for a run in the tournament. Kilfoyl only threw 53 pitches, plus her complete game allowed the Cowgirls to save their other star pitcher, Kelly Maxwell.
Utah (42-16) was playing in its first World Series since 1994. The Utes lost to Washington earlier in the day, and ace Mariah Lopez used her energy to keep her team in that game. Sydney Sandez gave up six runs in just one inning to take the loss.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.