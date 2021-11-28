No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22, 4OT
AUBURN, Ala. — John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes.
It was the first overtime in the Iron Bowl.
Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley’s pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one.
Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game after smothering Young and the Tide’s prolific offense most of the way.
Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja’Corey Brooks — his third catch and first touchdown this season — with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Young converted a fourth-and-7 to Jahleel Billingsley, followed by two incompletions under pressure for an offense that had been held in check for 59 minutes.
The teams traded touchdowns and field goals in the first overtime and both delivered scoring passes after lining up from the 3.
The Tigers had been trying to win their third straight Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and nearly pulled it off.
Alabama was without two of its top offensive players in the overtime periods.
Tailback Brian Robinson was on the sideline with an apparent leg injury sustained earlier in the game. Star receiver Jameson Williams was ejected for targeting on punt coverage in the first half.
No. 6 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio St. 27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns, Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks and Michigan beat Ohio State to give Jim Harbaugh his first coaching victory over the Buckeyes.
The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1, No. 5 CFP) won the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand after snapping an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) .
Michigan advanced to the conference championship for the first time. The Wolverines have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.
Ohio State had a school-record winning streak in the rivalry, taking 15 of 16 to turn The Game into its game.
No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma to keep alive its College Football Playoff chances and stop the Sooners’ streak of Big 12 titles at six.
Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1, No. 7 CFP) snapped a six-game losing streak to Oklahoma. The Cowboys will play No. 9 Baylor next Saturday for the Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2, No. 10 CFP) got the ball one last time at its 20- with 54 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Caleb Williams scrambled and ran 56 yards to put the Sooners in scoring range. But Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver sacked Williams on fourth down at the Oklahoma State 32 with eight seconds remaining.
No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, two to tight end Brock Bowers, and Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech.
Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week’s much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.
Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards.
No. 5 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14
STANFORD, Calif. — Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a victory over Stanford to keep its playoff hopes alive.
No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Baylor, and the Bears held off Texas Tech — and got into the Big 12 title game Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma later Saturday.
Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8). They will face Oklahoma State in the championship game.
No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29
EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdown and ran for a score, and Oregon beat Oregon State to win the Pac-12 North Division and claim a spot in the conference championship game.
The Ducks (10-2, 7-2) will face No. 16 Utah in Las Vegas on Friday.
No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Michigan State past Penn State.
Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to help the Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) bounce back from a 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.
LSU 37, No. 14 Texas A&M 24
BATON ROUGE, La. — Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off Texas A&M to give coach Ed Orgeron a triumphant send-off in his final game in Tiger Stadium.
The victory gave LSU (6-6, 3-5 SEC) two straight wins to close the regular season as a bowl eligible team.
North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23
DENTON, Texas — No. 15 UTSA’s undefeated season ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns.
Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA’s three lost fumbles among six overall before sitting the second half at rain-soaked Apogee Stadium, a 10-year-old facility where a Top 25 team had never played.
Minnesota 23, No. 18 Wisconsin 13
MINNEAPOLIS — Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown, leading Minnesota on three scoring drives after halftime to surge past Wisconsin, take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe and give Iowa the Big Ten West Division title Saturday.
Morgan, who went 11 for 16 for 199 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell, led the Gophers on the sprint into the end zone to hoist the 73-year-old trophy on their home field for the first time since 2003.
No. 19 Houston 45, UConn 17
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns and Houston completed its regular season with a victory over UConn in cold and windy conditions.
Nathaniel Dell caught two touchdown passes, and Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each topped 100 receiving yards to go with a TD apiece for Houston (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars will play at No. 4 Cincinnati for the conference title next Saturday.
No. 20 Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kenny Pickett threw for four touchdowns to break the Pittsburgh school record for scoring passes in a season.
Pickett boosted his season total to 40 touchdown passes, three more than the previous record set by Dan Marino in 1981 and matched by Rod Rutherford in 2003, and his career total to 79, equaling Marino’s mark. Pickett finished 28 of 38 for 209 yards with one interception.
No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10
BOSTON — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Wake Forest beat Boston College for a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.
Hartman completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards.
No. 23 La.-Lafayette 21, La.-Monroe 16
LAFAYETTE, La. — Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (11-1, 8-0) won their school-record 11th straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas and went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time. Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the conference championship game next Saturday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also extended their winning streak against Sun Belt West Division opponents to 17 games under fourth-year coach Billy Napier.
But the Warhawks (4-8, 2-6) made it a one-score game with 1:35 left when Malik Jackson, who ran for 112 yards, broke up the middle for a 12-yard run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.