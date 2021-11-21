No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7
ATHENS, Ga. — Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and Georgia’s defense was again dominant against Charleston Southern.
Davis, a leader of Georgia’s top-ranked defense, scored on a 1-yard plunge out of the Bulldogs’ jumbo package in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown.
No. 2 Alabama 42,
No. 21 Arkansas 35
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama beat Arkansas to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout.
No. 3 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and even caught a TD pass to help Cincinnati roll past SMU.
Alec Pierce had a pair of TD catches for the Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic). They extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 26 games and keep alive hopes of becoming the first non-Power 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff.
SMU (8-3, 4-3) managed 199 yards of offense after averaging 498 through the first 10 games.
No. 24 Utah 38, No. 4 Oregon 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a 28-0 lead, and the No. 24 Utes ended No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night.
Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game. Utah has won four in a row.
Thomas has run for a Utah-record 17 touchdowns this season. The previous mark was 15, shared by Zack Moss and John White IV.
Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards. His top target, Brant Kuithe, piled up 118 yards on five catches for just the second 100-yard game of his career. Covey had 191 all-purpose yards.
No. 5 Ohio St. 56,
No. 7 Michigan St. 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the first half and No. 5 Ohio State made it look easy in a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.
Stroud finished 32 for 35 against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football,
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker had six carries for 25 yards.
By the time Stroud took a seat late in the third quarter, the redshirt freshman piled up 432 yards for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4), who polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the rivalry game next week that may end up determining the winner of the Big Ten East.
No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and Notre Dame had two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game.
Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 15 of 20 passes. He had first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Michael Mayer and 20 yards to Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 halftime. Coan exited after one series in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Tyler Buchner, who ripped off a 68-yard run on his first play.
No. 8 Michigan 59, Maryland 18
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Sainristil made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown, Hassan Haskins scored two TDs of his own, and Michigan did its part to raise the stakes of next weekend’s showdown with Ohio State.
The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 6 CFP) host the Buckeyes next week, and the winner will go to the Big Ten title game. Michigan hasn’t won the conference since 2004 and hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2011.
No. 9 Oklahoma St. 23, Texas Tech 0
LUBBOCK, Texas — Oklahoma State wrapped up its first spot in the Big 12 championship game a 23-0 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night, completely throttling an offense that hadn’t been shut out since 1997. The Cowboys have allowed only one offensive touchdown over their past four games, but this was their first shutout on the road since 1995.
No. 10 Mississippi 31,
Vanderbilt 17
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and Mississippi beat Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, with Corral throwing an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerrion Ealy in the opening minutes en route to a 24-9 halftime lead.
No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas St. 10
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Blake Shapen was sharp in place of injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon, and Baylor’s defense simply smothered Kansas State’s offense.
Shapen was 16 of 21 for 137 yards after Bohanon left shortly before halftime with a hamstring injury. The redshirt freshman got some help from Trestan Ebner, who ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Tyquan Thornton, who had five catches for 75 yards, as the Bears (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) won their fourth straight over Kansas State.
No. 12 Oklahoma 28, Iowa St. 21
NORMAN, Okla. — Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for a score and Oklahoma held off Iowa State.
Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards to help the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP) bounce back from a loss to Baylor and solidify their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game.
Clemson 48, No. 13 Wake Forest 27
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns and Clemson won its 13th straight over Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons’ run to the ACC Atlantic title.
Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump pass for a score to Davis Allen for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 34th straight at home. Clemson also kept its hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC title game alive.
No. 14 BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17
STATESBORO, Ga. — Jaren Hall had 211 of his 312 yards passing in the first half, Jakob Robinson picked off two passes in the second half and BYU beat Georgia Southern.
Tyler Allgeier, the nation’s seventh-leading rusher, finished with 126 yards on 26 carries to help the Cougars (9-2) win their fourth straight game.
No. 15 UTSA 34, UAB 31
SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with three seconds left to lift UTSA past UAB.
The Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0) beat the reigning three-time Conference USA West champion Blazers (7-4, 5-2) to clinch their first division title.
Trailing much of the game, the Roadrunners got the ball back with 1:09 left after stuffing the Blazers a yard short of a first down on third-and-4 at the UAB 42.
No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and Texas A&M routed Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
No. 18 Iowa 33, Illinois 23
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for Iowa’s first touchdown and the Hawkeyes went on to beat Illinois.
No. 19 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help Wisconsin outlast Nebraska for its seventh consecutive victory.
No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Jordan Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years.
No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Liberty in a nonconference game.
No. 25 NC State 41, Syracuse 17
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and North Carolina State beat Syracuse to keep its hopes alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
