No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40, 2OT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.
Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.
After Williams gave Norte Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.
The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn’t help.
The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Ohio State beat Rutgers.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards.
Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes (3-0 Big Ten) played through some sloppiness and held off a second-half push by the Scarlet Knights (1-2).
Wilson caught six passes for 104 yards for Ohio State, and Fields completed passes to eight other receivers, and his average completion went for 13 yards. Running backs Master Teague III, Steele Chambers and Trey Sermon pieced together 174 rushing yards, and Teague had a touchdown.
Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, was 22 of 33 for 168 yards.
No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and Florida beat undermanned Georgia.
The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — it was coach Dan Mullen’s most significant victory in three years in Gainesville — and have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.
No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and Cincinnati rolled past Houston.
The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.
No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the No. 7 Aggies routed South Carolina 48-3.
No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, postponed
No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Tyler Shough picked up where Justin Herbert left off, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown and running for another score to lead Oregon past short-handed Stanford in the opener for both teams.
Stanford was hurt before game even kicked off when it was announced that starting quarterback Davis Mills was unavailable. Receiver Connor Wedington and defensive end Trey LaBounty were also listed as unavailable because of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols. Stanford did not specify whether the players had tested positive, but Wedington said on Twitter that he tested negative.
Shough completed 17 of 26 passes with one interception, and ran for 85 yards, as he assumed the starter’s role now that Herbert has moved on to the NFL. With Herbert at quarterback, Oregon went 12-2 last season and won the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin. CJ Verdell ran for 105 yards and a score for Oregon, which won its 11th straight game at Autzen Stadium, the seventh longest active streak in the nation.
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Indiana beat Michigan for the first time in 33 years.
Penix helped Indiana (3-0) snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers’ first victory over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.
No. 14 Oklahoma State 20,
Kansas State 18
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped Kansas State’s 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go.
The Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders was held to just 108 yards passing without dynamic wide receiver Tylan Wallace and with running back Chuba Hubbard slowed by an injury. LD Brown helped to pick up the load, running 15 times for 110 yards, as Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) leaned on its defense to bounce back from an overtime loss to Texas.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6
CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall threw for 203 yards and a score, Massimo Biscardi had three field goals and Coastal Carolina beat South Alabama to improve to 7-0.
McCall completed 16 of 23 passes including a 9-yard scoring pass to C.J. Marable as the Chanticleers (5-0 Sun Belt) outgained the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2) by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.
Coastal held a 17-6 lead at halftime and Biscardi kicked a pair of field goals in the second half for the Chants.
No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and Marshall pummeled Massachusetts.
The game was added to Marshall’s schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and Iowa State rallied to beat Baylor.
The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game.
Breece Hall went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, finishing with 133 and two touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass. The Cyclones won for the first time since 2012 when committing four turnovers. Baylor (1-4, 1-4) scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers, the last coming when Greg Eisworth muffed a punt.
No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23
PHILADELPHIA — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and SMU broke away from undermanned Temple.
The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.
No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9
NORMAN, Okla. — Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma routed winless Kansas.
No. 20 USC 28, Arizona State 27
No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape.
Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average.
Sam Ehlinger, typically the Longhorns’ offensive star, completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike in the third. Freshman Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas.
No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with a second left to lift Liberty past Virginia Tech.
The Flames rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to move to 7-0 for the first time in program history.
Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the winning score for the Hokies (4-3). But officials ruled Virginia Tech called a timeout before the attempt.
Friday
No. 9 BYU 51, No. 21 Boise State 17
BOISE, Idaho — Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as No. 9 BYU routed No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on Friday night.
BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0.
No. 11 Miami 44,
North Carolina State 41
RALEIGH, N.C. — D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State.
Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.