No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6
ATHENS, Ga. Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading Georgia past Missouri.
The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 yards of total offense in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.
No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati held off Tulsa.
Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
Shamari Brooks rushed for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3), and Anthony Watkins ran for 105.
No. 3 Alabama 20, LSU 21
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama’s defense came up with enough big plays for a 20-14 victory over heavy underdog LSU on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) preserved their national championship hopes in a game that was as tight as some meetings when both were nursing such ambitions. The injury-depleted Tigers (4-5, 2-4) and lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron didn’t act like 29.5-point underdogs.
Purdue 40, No. 5 Michigan St. 29
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past Michigan State, leaving the Big Ten without any unbeaten teams.
Purdue’s second major upset in four weeks could keep the conference out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2), who won at then-No. 2 Iowa last month, are bowl-eligible for the first time in three years. They tied for the West Division lead and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.
No. 6 Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17
LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska pulled within six points.
The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.
No. 7 Oregon 26, Washington 16
SEATTLE — Travis Dye rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown ran for a score and passed for another and Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Washington.
A year after the border rivals didn’t play due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Huskies program, the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) fell behind early before running off 21 consecutive points and beat Washington for the seventh time in the past eight games played in Seattle.
No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option attack.
No. 9 Michigan 29, Indiana 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan bounce back from its first defeat.
North Carolina 58,
No. 10 Wake Forest 55
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
No. 11 Oklahoma St. 24,
West Virginia 3
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes and Oklahoma State had eight sacks against West Virginia.
Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4).
The Cowboys pushed around West Virginia’s offensive line all game. Devin Harper and Brock Martin had two sacks apiece for the Cowboys.
No. 13 Texas A&M 20,
No. 12 Auburn 3
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and Texas A&M beat Auburn.
Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Clemons, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end, picked up the ball and sprinted to the end zone, diving to the ground after he crossed the goal line.
TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs beat Baylor in their first game without Gary Patterson on the sideline since 1997.
No. 15 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.
Corral completed 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.
The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play.
No. 16 UTSA 44, UTEP 2
EL PASO, Texas — Frank Harris passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to lead No. 16 UTSA to a 44-23 victory against UTEP on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl.
The Roadrunners (9-0, 4-0 C-USA) pushed their school-record win streak to nine games and are one of four undefeated FBS teams. UTSA has won five in a row against UTEP (6-3, 3-2).
UTSA wasted no time in taking control, as running back Sincere McCormick darted through a big hole on the left side for a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play after the opening kickoff.
McCormick finished with 169 yards on 21 carries.
Harris and McCormick helped push all the right buttons for the Roadrunners, who scored all six times they had the ball in the first half.
The Miners, who were 6-0 at home dating to the 2019 season, lost for the second straight week and the first time at home this year. They were led by quarterback Gavin Hardison, who was 13-of-30 passing for 247 yards and three scores.
No. 17 BYU 59, Idaho St. 14
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and BYU demolished Idaho State.
No. 18 Kentucky 45, Tennessee 42
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hendon Hooker threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including a 6-yard insurance score to Cedric Tillman early in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee held off Kentucky.
No. 19 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
EVANSTON, Ill. — Alex Padilla took over for the struggling Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Iowa beat Northwestern to stop a two-game losing streak.
No. 20 Houston 54, South Florida 42
TAMPA, Fla. — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and Houston held off South Florid.
The Cougars (8-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016.
No. 21 Coastal Carolina 28,
Georgia Southern 8
STATESBORO, Ga. — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern in the rain.
No. 22 Penn St. 31, Maryland 14
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping Penn State snap a three-game losing streak.
Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan returned to throw for 392 yards and two touchdowns in Memphis’ victory over SMU.
Boise St. 40, No. 25 Fresno St. 14
FRESNO — Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and Boise State had five sacks and forced three turnovers to mute high-scoring Fresno State’.
George Holani rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries for Boise State (5-4, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.