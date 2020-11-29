No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
TTUSCLAOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn 42-13 on Saturday without coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show.
No. 4 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — and Clemson throttled Pittsburgh.
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.
No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Buddy Johnson returned an interception for a score in No. 5 Texas A&M's 20-7 victory over LSU on Saturday night.
Texas A&M (6-1, No. 5 CFP) extended its winning streak to five games in its first contest since Nov. 7 after the team couldn’t play the last two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak.
The Aggies relied on their running game and tough defense on a wet and soggy night where rain fell steadily and made passing difficult. Kellen Mond had a season-low 105 yards passing in his first game this season without a touchdown pass. LSU’s 123rd-ranked pass defense broke up eight of his passes in the first half and finished with 11.
TJ Finley threw for 118 yards and had an interception in the second quarter for LSU (3-4) before he was benched for Max Johnson after Buddy Johnson’s Pick-6 in the third quarter.
Texas A&M beat the Tigers for the second time in three years after the Aggies had a 74-72 victory in seven overtimes in LSU’s last visit to Kyle Field in 2018 in a game that tied the record for most OTs in an FBS game.
The Aggies limited LSU to 36 yards rushing and allowed just two of 16 third-down conversions.
LSU fumbled on a punt return with about six minutes left in the third, but the Aggies were unable to take advantage of the miscue when Mond was sacked on third down to force a punt.
Texas A&M made it 20-0 when Johnson picked off a pass Finley threw under heavy pressure and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the third.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron ripped off his mask and screamed at Finley as he approached the sideline after the interception. He then put his hand on Finley's chest and continued yelling in his face for several more seconds before Finley retreated to the bench.
No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the sixth-ranked Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 on Saturday.
It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.
Michigan State 29,
No. 11 Northwestern 20
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin broke a tie with a 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left and Michigan State handed Northwestern its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats (5-1 Big Ten, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III had three touchdown runs and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1).
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.
No. 13 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.
After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Daniels overthrew a few open receivers and took two sacks. But Georgia (6-2) barley needed Daniels to pass at all. The Bulldogs ran for 332 yards.
Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina (2-7) got a first down.
Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards. The Bulldogs didn't attempt a pass after Daniels' 31-yard touchdown strike to Arian Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter gave them a 45-10 lead.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 49,
Texas State 14
SAN MARCOS. Texas — C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title.
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
No. 19 USC vs. Colorado, canceled
No. 21 Oklahoma State 50,
Texas Tech 44
STILLWATER, Okla. — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.
Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.
Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. Brown has been fighting through injuries.
Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12).
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards.
No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20
MONROE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored a touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Bralen Trahan returned an interception 53 yards for a score during a second quarter in which ULL scored four straight touchdowns.
Friday
Oregon State 41, No. 9 Oregon 38
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night. Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second straight game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State’s four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season.
Oregon (3-1) had won seven in a row and three straight over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks were ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released Tuesday.
Tristan Gebbia threw for 263 years and a score and had a touchdown run during the foggy game at Reser Stadium. While no fans were allowed in the game, cars passing near the stadium honked for the home team in the aftermath.
Tyler Shough threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon.
It was the 124th edition of the rivalry that dates to 1894. This summer amid racial injustice protests nationwide, both schools decided to drop the “Civil War” nickname.
