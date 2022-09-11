Marshall Notre Dame Football

Associated Press

Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler (55) celebrates with fans after the team’s 26-21 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. on Saturday.

 Michael Conroy

No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Bryce Young and Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought victory. Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.