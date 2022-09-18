No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.
No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and Alabama easily beat Louisiana-Monroe.
The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49 1/2-point underdog Warhawks (1-2) a week after a much closer-than-expected victory over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking.
No. 3 Ohio St. 77, Toledo 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway victory over Toledo.
The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.
No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping Michigan rout Connecticut.
No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Shipley ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson took control in the second half to beat Louisiana Tech for its ninth straight win.
The Tigers, who started 3-0 for the seventh time in eight seasons, shook off a sluggish first half to put away the Bulldogs (1-2) of Conference USA and win its 35th in a row at home.
No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
LINCOLN, Neb. — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.
The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year-in and year-out.
No. 8 Oklahoma St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and Oklahoma State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State.
No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rocket Sanders and Bryce Stephens had long scoring plays in a 2:22 span of the fourth quarter to help Arkansas beat Missouri State and former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino.
Sanders caught a shovel pass for a 73-yard touchdown scamper with 11:38 left and Stephens returned Missouri State’s ensuing punt 82 yards to give Arkansas (3-0) its first lead of the game at 31-27.
Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan St. 28
SEATTLE — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday night.
Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild of the Huskies (3-0) is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime and 36-14 after three quarters.
No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20
EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Oregon over BYU and extend the Ducks’ home winning streak to 21 games — third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami 9
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Max Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start for Texas A&M, which beat Miami.
Johnson replaced Haynes King, who coach Jimbo Fisher benched after his subpar performance in Texas A&M’s stunning loss to Appalachian State last week.
No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego St. 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Cam Rising threw for 224 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in three quarters to help Utah rout San Diego State.
Rising is the first Utah quarterback since 2017 to pass for 200 or more yards in the first three games of the season. The Utes (2-1) forced a pair of turnovers and scored touchdowns following both takeaways.
No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee over Akron.
Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers (3-0) jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips (1-2).
No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried North Carolina State past Texas Tech.
Facing the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense, N.C. State’s veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White’s fourth-down pick of Smith’s overthrown second-quarter ball.
No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas St. 7
WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked a handoff and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown run just before halftime, when Texas State thought it had a fourth-down stop, and the Bears went on to win.
True freshman Richard Reese ran 19 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (2-1). Shapen completed 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with a 28-yard TD to Gavin Holmes.
No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Etienne’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining helped Florida rally to beat South Florida.
Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal with 23 seconds left for South Florida (1-2) that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance at making the kick after Andrew Beardall dropped the snap while trying to get the ball down.
No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Liberty scored with about a minute left but Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight home win.
The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten at 3-0.
No. 20 Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0
ATLANTA — Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground.
No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns and Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter in Texas’ win over UTSA.
No. 22 Penn St. 41, Auburn 12
AUBURN, Ala. — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Penn State cruised past Auburn.
The Nittany Lions’ freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards.
No. 23 Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers over Western Michigan.
Pitt (2-1) was without its top two quarterbacks for the nonconference contest, but third-string signal caller Nate Yarnell was efficient under center, going 9-for-12 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
