No. 1 Alabama 42,
No. 12 Mississippi 21
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama beat Mississippi.
Bryce Young threw two touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).
Alabama turned to Robinson to play keep away from Matt Corral and the offense of the Rebels (3-1, 0-1), who had breezed through three nonconference games before an open date. The Tide’s fifth-year senior carried 36 times and picked up the first 100-yard game of his career.
No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0
ATHENS, Ga. — Zamir White ran for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and Georgia pounded Arkansas in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.
Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.
Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24, OT
STANFORD — Tanner McKee threw a TD pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford past Oregon.
McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with an injury to tie it on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in the end zone extended the game one play.
McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Stanford then forced Anthony Brown to throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 to seal its fourth win against an Oregon team ranked in the top 10 since 2009.
The Ducks appeared poised for their first 5-0 start in eight years when they rallied from 10 points down at halftime to take a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Brown’s second TD run of the game.
No. 4 Penn St. 24, Indiana 0
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help Penn State beat Indiana.
Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.
No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas St. 31
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma had two crucial calls overturned in its favor after video reviews, and the Sooners recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left to hold off Kansas State.
Kennedy Brooks added 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jeremiah Hall reached the end zone twice, as the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) overcame a slew of penalties on their offensive line to beat the Wildcats for the first time in three tries.
No. 7 Cincinnati 24,
No. 9 Notre Dame 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 on Saturday in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume.
Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule. No team from outside the Power Five conferences has ever reached the playoff. Never even came close.
Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off Florida.
The Southeastern Conference East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators (3-2, 1-2) were poised to add Jace Christmann’s 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead.
No. 11 Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 13
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest his shoulder and Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten game, routing Rutgers.
No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17
MADISON, Wis. — Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and Michigan remained unbeaten with a victory over Wisconsin, which lost quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.
Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game. Once Mertz and Ferguson departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.
Mississippi St. 25, No. 15 Texas A&M 22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety in Mississippi State’s victory over Texas A&M.
Rogers was sacked twice, and the Bulldogs had two false start penalties that backed them up before Nolan Mccord’s 49-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with about eight minutes to go.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6
CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Coastal Carolina rolled past Louisiana-Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play.
No. 17 Michigan St. 48,
W. Kentucky 31
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker and Jayden Reed combined to score five touchdowns in the first half to help Michigan State build a 26-point lead against Western Kentucky.
The Spartans (5-0) have won their first five games for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015, when they ended up earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno St. 24
HONOLULU — Hugh Nelson II intercepted a pass at Hawaii's 2-yard line with 9 seconds left after Matthew Shipley kicked a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining, and the Rainbow Warriors rallied to beat No. 18 Fresno State 27-24 Saturday night.
Hawaii (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) forced six turnovers to record their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Nevada 27-21 on Oct. 16, 2010.
Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) racked up 505 yards of total offense, including 388 passing from Jake Haener, who entered the game as the FBS leader in passing yards. He finished 28-of-50 passing but was intercepted four times — three times inside Hawaii’s 10-yard line.
The last stalled a 13-play drive on first and 10 from the 11-yard line. Haener's pass bounced off receiver Ty Jones' hands right to Nelson, who fell to the ground with the ball to preserve the win.
Hawaii ran out the clock with a trio of QB sneaks by running back Calvin Turner Jr. He fumbled the last one, but Hawaii recovered at its 2-yard line as the clock expired.
Hawaii won without its starting quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, who was listed as the expected starter on the team’s pre-game depth chart but did not play. Instead, freshman Brayden Schager made his first career start and helped the Rainbow Warriors notch their first win at home over Fresno State since 2007.
Khoury Bethley recorded nine tackles, two interceptions, one sack and forced a fumble to lead Hawaii on defense.
No. 19 Oklahoma St. 24,
No. 21 Baylor 14
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma State beat Baylor.
Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76, but he helped Baylor stay in the game by throwing three interceptions. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 108 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
Arizona St. 42, No. 20 UCLA 23
PASADENA — Jayden Daniels passed for 286 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Ricky Pearsall, and Arizona State used big plays to defeat UCLA.
The Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) were forced to punt on their first drive before scoring on their next five to take control of the game and likely the Pac-12′s South Division. The Bruins fall to 3-2, 1-1.
Rachaad White rushed for two TDs, including a 49-yard score early in the third quarter to extend Arizona State’s lead to 32-23.
Daniels completed 13 of 18 passes, with four going for 47 or more yards. Two of them were touchdowns to Pearsall in the second quarter — a 65-yard yard screen that tied it at 14 followed by a 54-yard reception where the junior beat Elisha Guidry in coverage to give Arizona State a 24-20 lead. Pearsall finished with 132 yards on four catches.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 328 yards. The junior was 21 of 32 for 235 yards passing along with 93 yards rushing on 18 carries. Kyle Philips had a TD catch for the fourth straight game and tight end Greg Dulcich had nine receptions for 136 yards.
No. 22 Auburn 24, LSU 19
BATON ROUGE, La. — Bo Nix passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Jarquez Hunter scored on a 1-yard run with 3:11 to give Auburn its first lead in the victory over LSU,
Auburn (4-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), which had not won at LSU’s Tiger Stadium since 1999, secured the victory when Bydarrius Knighten intercepted Max Johnson’s pass on fourth down at the Auburn 39 with 1:09 left.
No. 23 NC State 34,
Louisiana Tech 27
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22 before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.
No. 24 Wake Forest 37,
Louisville 34
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to lift Wake Forest past Louisville,
No. 25 Clemson 19,
Boston College 13
CLEMSON, S.C. — B.T. Potter had four field goals, hitting a tiebreaking 35-yarder late in the third quarter, and Clemson held off Boston College.
The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 31 straight at home despite the suddenly stagnant offense held to a first-quarter touchdown. They have won 11 in a row over Boston College (4-1, 0-1).
