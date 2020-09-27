No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of work, many of his throws landing in the capable hands of Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama began its Southeastern Conference-only schedule with a 38-19 romp over rebuilding Missouri on Saturday night.
Kansas State 38,
No. 3 Oklahoma 35
NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday.
Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who were coming off a season-opening loss to Arkansas State. It was Kansas State’s first-ever road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.
No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter and Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas in the season opener for each school.
No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35
OXFORD, Miss. — Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory Saturday.
Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving.
No. 8 Auburn 29,
No. 23 Kentucky 13
AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and No. 8 Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 23 Kentucky for a 29-13 victory Saturday in the season opener.
The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.
No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, sending No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday that saw the Longhorns rally with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of regulation.
Moore’s second touchdown catch came with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger’s 2-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it to get to overtime. Texas got the ball first and quickly scored when Ehlinger and Moore connected for their third score of the day.
No. 10 Texas A&M 17,
Vanderbilt 12
No. 12 Miami vs. Florida St., late
No. 13 UCF 51, East Carolina 28
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 13 Central Florida beat East Carolina 51-28 on Saturday to open its American Athletic Conference schedule.
Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.
No. 14 Cincinnati 24,
No. 22 Army 10
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army 24-10 in the first matchup of ranked teams at Nippert Stadium since 2008.
Army’s vaunted triple-option offense came in averaging 389.5 rushing yards, but the Bearcats held them to 182, including 81 by junior QB Christian Anderson who also passed for 94 yards on nine completions.
No. 15 Oklahoma St. 27,
West Virginia 13
STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 27-13 on Saturday.
No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina, late
No. 18 BYU vs. Troy, late
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18
LAFAYETTE, La. — Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the final play to lift Louisiana-Lafayette past Georgia Southern.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) an 18-17 lead.
No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. NC State, late
No. 21 Pittsburgh 23,
No. 24 Louisville 20
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a 23-20 victory on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.