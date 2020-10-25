No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for three scores and No. 1 Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game and put away pesky Syracuse 47-21 on Saturday.
The Tigers opened 6-0 for the sixth straight season, but it took a late burst to get it done — just like usual against Syracuse (1-5, 1-4). The Orange were the last ACC team to beat the Tigers (5-0 ACC) with a 27-24 victory in 2017.
No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more scortes to help Alabama rout Tennessee for its 14th straight win in the rivalry.
The Crimson Tide (5-0) outgained Tennessee 587-302. But playing the Vols proved costly for Alabama a second straight season. A year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt an ankle in the second quarter and missed the next game against Arkansas.
No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
PITTSBURGH — Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns — two of them long catch-and-runs to graduate transfer Ben Skowronek — and Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh.
No. 5 Ohio State 51, Nebraska 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska in the Big Ten teams’ pandemic-delayed opener.
Fields completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 yards — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.
No. 6 Oklahoma State 24,
No. 17 Iowa State 21
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.
Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.
Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown to help Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12) join Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35, OT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday — ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
No. 9 Cincinnati 42, No. 16 SMU 13
DALLAS — Desmond Ridder ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 126 yards and a score to help Cincinnati beat SMU in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Cincinnati (4-0, 2-0 American) played its first game since Oct. 3. The Bearcats had an open date the following weekend and then had their scheduled Oct. 17 home game against Tulsa moved to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati and the quarantining of athletes at the school.
Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes. He had scoring runs of 15, 32 and 91 yards, and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to open the scoring.
No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, Mike Harley had career bests of 10 catches for 170 yards and Miami outlasted Virginia.
Harley’s big night for Miami (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) started with a 43-yard touchdown grab on the Hurricanes’ second play from scrimmage. King completed his first nine passes and finished 21 for 30. Don Chaney had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth for Miami.
Brennan Armstrong, back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion, completed 16 of 30 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia (1-4, 1-4). It was the fourth straight loss for the Cavaliers, and this marks the first time since 2013 that they’ve played four consecutive games without ever holding a lead. Armstrong also ran for 91 yards.
No. 12 BYU 52, Texas State 14
No. 14 North Carolina 48,
No. 23 NC State 21
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina beat No. 23 North Carolina State 48-21 in Saturday’s renewal of the longtime state rivalry.
Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a run-through-and-over-tacklers ground game that helped them take control in the third quarter. UNC ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall.
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled with 258 yards rushing to open the virus-delayed season.
Zach Charbonnet had a 70-yard scoring run in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns. Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines.
Barrett added a 66-yard kickoff return to set up Milton’s scoring pass to Ben Mason that capped a 21-point first quarter to spur the Wolverines to their 13th win in the last 15 conference openers. They have not lost at Minnesota in the battle for the Little Brown Jug trophy since 1977.
Wake Forest 23,
No. 19 Virginia Tech 16
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech.
Andersen stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession.
No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day of special teams by its biggest rival, and the Wildcats rolled past Kansas,
Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score.
No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlan. 9
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead Marshall over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic.
No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28,
Georgia Southern 14
CONWAY, S.C. — Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team with a victory over Georgia Southern.
The Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) played without starting passer Grayson McCall, who has an upper-body injury. Payton threw a 24-yard TD pass to running back C.J. Marable with 8:53 remaining to break tie.
Friday
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
MADISON, Wis. — Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes to match the Wisconsin record in a commanding first career start and the No. 14 Badgers beat Illinois 45-7 on Friday night to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten football season.
Mertz set a school record for completion percentage on 20-of-21 passing, finishing with 248 yards. The lone incompletion was a pass that running back Garret Groshek dropped midway through the third quarter.
The redshirt freshman quarterback delivered a buzzworthy performance during the Big Ten’s long-awaited opening night.
