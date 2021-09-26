No. 1. Alabama 63,
Southern Miss. 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jameson Williams opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch and another 83-yard runback in Alabama’s rout.
No. 2. Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first quarter as Georgia posted its biggest win in a series that started in 1893.
No. 3. Oregon 41, Arizona 19
EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Oregon handed Arizona its 16th straight loss with a 41-19 victory on Saturday night.
Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 15 games. The Ducks are the lone undefeated team left in the Pac-12.
Despite being winless this season, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) closed to within 24-19 late in the third quarter on Drake Anderson's 1-yard touchdown run.
Oregon extended its lead with Camden Lewis' 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, then added Brown's 18-yard scoring pass to Spencer Webb to make it 34-19 with 8:26 left.
The Ducks put it away on Bennett Williams' 68-yard interception return for a touchdown on Arizona's ensuing series.
The Ducks got off to a quick start, with Brown's pass to Jaylon Redd for a 63-yard touchdown just more than a minute into the game. Then Oregon intercepted Arizona starter Jordan McCloud on the Wildcats' first series.
No. 4. Oklahoma 16,
West Virginia 13
NORMAN, Okla. — Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted Oklahoma over West Virginia.
Oklahoma started its final possession at its 8-yard line with 3:39 remaining. Quarterback Spencer Rattler completed all six of his passes for 54 yards on the final drive to get the Sooners into scoring range. The final drive was 14 plays and 80 yards.
No. 5. Iowa 24, Colorado St. 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes needed a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game and have a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.
Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.
No. 6. Penn State 38, Villanova 17
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards as Penn State showcased its speed against its in-state FCS opponent.
No. 16 Arkansas 20,
No. 7. Texas A&M 10
ARLINGTON, Texas — KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Razorbacks held on for their first win in the series in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.
Arkansas has won its first four games for the first time since 2003. Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.
NC State 27,
No. 9. Clemson 21 (2OT)
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.
Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line to end it. Red-clad fans poured onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.
Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter to start the second OT.
No. 10. Ohio St. 59, Akron 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame early jitters to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half, and Ohio State routed Akron.
No. 11. Florida 38, Tennessee 14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go with a career-high 144 yards rushing, extending Florida’s nearly two decades of dominance in the series.
No. 12. Notre Dame 41,
No. 18 Wisconsin 13
CHICAGO — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan, helping No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field.
Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).
Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.
Baylor 31, No. 14. Iowa State 29
WACO, Texas — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to pull off the upset.
Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught a 16-yard TD pass in the final minute that was followed by the failed two-point try.
No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27
PROVO, Utah — Baylor Romney threw for a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns as BYU won its sixth straight game dating to last season.
Tyler Allgeier ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua each finished with more than 100 receiving yards, combining for 221 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
BYU (4-0) turned in a dominant offensive performance, totaling 443 yards while averaging 8.9 yards per play.
Timmy McClain threw for 186 yards and ran for 55 yards to lead South Florida. Jaren Mangham added 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bulls (1-3) scored on three straight drives in the second half before ultimately coming up short.
No. 17. Coastal Carolina 53,
UMass 3
CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers sent UMass to its 15th straight loss.
The Chanticleers, who scored on eight of nine possessions, have started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of 16 games over two years.
McCall opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run and added scoring passes of 25 yards to Isaiah Likely and a 23 yards to Javion Heiligh.
No. 19. Michigan 20, Rutgers 13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the undefeated Wolverines had the ball as they opened Big Ten play.
Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards — half his average — on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. Cade McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines.
No. 20. Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT)
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep Michigan State unbeaten.
The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not converting a first down in the second half.
Georgia Tech 45,
No. 21. North Carolina 22
ATLANTA — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach.
No. 23. Auburn 34, Georgia St. 24
AUBURN, Ala. — Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining to complete a Tigers’ rally.
Auburn trailed by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history.
Oklahoma St. 31,
No. 25. Kansas State 20
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State.
Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown as Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.