No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia, late
No. 2 Alabama 52,
No. 13 Texas A&M 24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to John Metchie III and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24 on Saturday.
Briefly threatened early, Jones and the Crimson Tide (2-0) flexed their considerable big-play muscle in the passing game to put away the Aggies (1-1). A sign of things to come: His first attempt went 78 yards to Metchie, ‘Bama’s latest major receiving threat.
No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. His second-quarter fumble kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in the game early.
Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina’s top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn, late
TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31
AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.
Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.
No. 11 UCF vs. Tulsa, late
No. 12 North Carolina 26,
Boston College 22
BOSTON — Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead No. 12 North Carolina to a 26-22 victory over Boston College.
With the cancellation of one game because of the virus and a scheduled off week leaving North Carolina idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sent BC (2-1, 1-1) to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.
No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and No. 15 Cincinnati had five interceptions in a 28-7 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
Doaks had his first 100-yard rushing game since November 2019 when he ran for 123 against UConn.
No. 16 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, late
No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and No. 17 Oklahoma State was able to rest its starters the final 20 minutes in its 47-7 victory over Kansas.
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime.
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, late
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt,late
No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri Saturday.
The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter or Missouri (0-2), but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown.
NC State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29
PITTSBURGH — Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 on Saturday.
Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.
SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27
DALLAS — Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27, after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.
Memphis (1-1), which because of COVID-19 issues hadn’t played since winning its opener Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0), which never trailed.
Late Friday
No. 22 BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14
PROVO, Utah — Zach Wilson completed 24 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three scores to help No. 22 BYU beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.