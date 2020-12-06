No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU.
Jones threw three of his touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, the Louisiana native who went to the same high school as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and finished with eight catches for 231 yards.
Smith’s first two touchdown runs went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play, 75-yard drives for Alabama (9-0 Southeastern Conference). But his third touchdown catch from 20-yards out appeared to be his most difficult. He shed close coverage from top LSU cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. and made a twisting, leaping catch high over his head before landing on his back deep in the end zone.
Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, juking, shedding and even leaping over LSU defenders along the way.
Defending national champion dropped to 3-5.
No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24.
No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan St. 12
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and Haskell Garrett returned an interception for a score in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-12 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day.
No. 4 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and Clemson beat Virginia Tech to set up a rematch against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.
Clemson took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter on Lyn-J Dixon’s 19-yard touchdown run, and added 28 more in the second half, with Lawrence scoring on a 7-yard run and throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell.
Derion Kendrick returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown, and the Tigers scored off another turnover.
No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
AUBURN, Ala. — Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory over Auburn.
The Aggies (7-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4) led 20-14 entering the fourth.
No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns and Florida beat Tennessee wrap up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Trask completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.
No. 14 Coastal Carolina 22,
No. 8 BYU 17
CONWAY, S.C. — Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.
The Cougars (9-1, No. 13 CFP) were a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
It sure looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0), the Sun Belt East champs, as BYU entered with one of the game’s most dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.
But the Chanticleers controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted — none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone.
No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0
DURHAM, N.C. — D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Miami rout Duke in the Hurricanes’ return from a two-week pause amid coronavirus issues.
King hit Mike Harley for an 89-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter for the Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 CFP), and Cam’Ron Harris ran for 96 yards and two scores.
Miami had its first road shutout in 20 years, while Duke (2-8, 1-8) was shut out for the first time in a dozen years. Miami held the Blue Devils to 177 total yards and forcing five turnovers.
Miami was playing for the first time since beating Virginia Tech on Nov. 14, and had spent the weeks since dealing with positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines. That included having two games postponed. The trip to face the Blue Devils was a late replacement for a rescheduled visit to Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons faced their own coronavirus issues. The Hurricanes had 15 players unavailable.
No. 10 Indiana 14, No. 18 Wisconsin 6
MADISON, Wis. — Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute to hold off Wisconsin.
Indiana (6-1, CFP No. 12) snapped a 10-game skid in the series and tied a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also had six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002.
Wisconsin (2-2, No. 16 CFP) drove deep into Indiana territory on its final drive, but Graham Mertz’s fourth-and-10 pass to Chimere Dike from the 21 was broken up by Reese Taylor in the right corner of the end zone with 46 seconds left.
No. 11 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, postponed
No. 12 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14
NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes and Oklahoma beat Baylor to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
The Sooners (7-2, 6-2, No. 11 CFP) lost their first two conference games before winning six straight to earn the right to play Iowa State in the title game Dec. 19.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a touchdown and had 98 yards from scrimmage. The Sooners were limited to just 269 yards.
The Sooners held Baylor (2-6, 2-6) to 288 yards, including 25 yards rushing. They did it without several key players, including linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles and safety Pat Fields.
Baylor’s Charlie Brewer completed 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score.
Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the Thundering Herd for their first loss.
The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.
TCU 29, No. 19 Oklahoma State 22
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores in the Horned Frogs’ victory over Oklahoma State.
Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4 Big 12). Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead.
TCU, which overcame five turnovers, stayed in front when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU had a fourth-down stop with 2:18 left after its last turnover.
California 21, No. 21 Oregon 17
BERKELEY — Chase Garbers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a short score, Muelu Iosefa had a late fumble recovery, and California beat Oregon for its first victory of the season.
Oregon (3-2 Pac-12) got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern this season.
Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20 of 32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3).
Shough’s 67-yard completion to Travis Dye in the final minute of the second quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio that lifted the Ducks to a 17-14 halftime lead.
No. 22 Tulsa 19, Navy 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tulsa clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy for its sixth straight victory.
Stanford 31, No. 23 Washington 26
SEATTLE — Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off Washington’.
No. 24 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early to beat Illinois.
Friday
No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian State 21
BOONE, N.C. — No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette overcame three snaps over the punter’s head and another bad one on a extra point, beating Appalachian State 24-21 on a cold, rainy Friday night when the Mountaineers’ Chandler Staton missed a 30-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.
Running back Trey Ragas scored three touchdowns, and Levi Lewis threw for 101 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 yards to help the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) beat Appalachian State (7-3, 5-2) for the first time and win their sixth straight game.
