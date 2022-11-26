North Carolina State 30,
No. 17 North Carolina 27, 2OT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ben Finley threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, and North Carolina State held on to beat Drake Maye and No. 18 North Carolina 30-27 on Friday when Noah Burnette duck-hooked a 35-yard field goal try in the second overtime.
Maye connected with Antoine Green from 4 yards out on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 24-all, but N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept the ACC Coastal Division champion Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) out of the end zone in the first overtime.
Burnette — who also missed from 27 yards in the fourth quarter — made a 26-yarder in the first OT and the Wolfpack tied it on Christopher Dunn’s 31-yarder. Dunn was good from 21 yards in the second overtime and N.C. State, which never trailed, held on to hand North Carolina its second straight loss.
Devin Carter had six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Wolfpack, who snapped a two-game skid and pulled out a thrilling victory over their in-state rival for the second straight year.
Carter caught Finley’s back-shoulder pass just outside the end zone and backed in for a 26-yard touchdown with 3:54 remaining in regulation for the Wolfpack’s first points of the second half.
Finley became N.C. State’s fourth starting quarterback in a seven-game span. He completed 27 of 40 passes.
Maye finished 29 of 49 for 233 yards, one interception and the tying TD toss on fourth-and-goal to Green, which followed an apparent touchdown catch by John Copenhaver that was overturned on a replay review.
No. 16 Florida State 45,
Florida 38
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson’s 17-yard scoring run with 4:06 left in the game was his third touchdown of the game and gave Florida State a win over rival Florida.
Benson rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two scores as the Seminoles piled up 228 yards on the round — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.
Florida (6-6) threatened on its last drive in the final minutes, but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.
Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles routed Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.
Richardson completed just 9 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three TDs. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns catches of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.
No. 19 Tulane 27,
No. 24 Cincinnati 24
CINCINNATI — Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead Tulane past Cincinnati, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game.
Tyjae Spears rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC), which beat Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2) for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped the Bearcats’ 32-game home winning streak.
Pratt went 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards and the decisive touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards on nine carries.
Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater started at quarterback for Cincinnati in place of injured Ben Bryant. Prater was 10-for-26 for 102 yards and rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries.
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
AUSTIN, Texas — Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season in Texas’ win over Baylor.
The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship.
Robinson, who carried 29 times, gained 65 of Texas’ 75 yards on its go-ahead drive, scoring from the 1 to give the Longhorns a 31-27 lead with 8:25 remaining.
Baylor (6-6, 4-5) sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers five times. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 194 yards.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen went 18 of 36 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
