No. 5 Iowa 51, Maryland 14
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers.
The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled. The Terps (4-1, 1-1) never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.
No. 13 BYU 34, Utah St. 20
LOGAN, Utah — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 BYU beat Utah State.
BYU (5-0) beat Utah State (3-2) for the second straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel rivalry series.
Baylor Romney threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-19 passing in the first half, but was injured just before halftime and sat out the second half. He made his second consecutive start with Jaren Hall sidelined because of a rib injury.
Third-string quarterback Jacob Conover led the offense after halftime. The freshman threw for 45 yards on 5-of-9 passing in his college debut.
