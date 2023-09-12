No. 6 USC 56, Stanford 10
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a TD, and Southern California routed Stanford in this decades-old rivalry’s final chapter for the foreseeable future.
MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones also rushed for scores, and Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice and Lake McRee caught TD passes while their Heisman Trophy winner led USC (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to one of the most prolific first halves in school history.
The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and got seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead — the third-largest in Pac-12 history — in the conference’s final opening game, at least in its current configuration.
USC is headed to the Big Ten and Stanford will join the ACC next year after the collapse of the conference they’ve called home in various forms since 1922. This was also the last scheduled meeting between USC and its oldest rival in a series that began in 1905, although the private schools could resume it in the future.
USC generously used backups in the second half of their blowout of the Cardinal (1-1, 0-1), who lost for the first time under new coach Troy Taylor.
UCLA 35, San Diego State 10
SAN DIEGO — Dante Moore threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his second college game and T.J. Harden had a 53-yard scoring run for UCLA, which used big plays to overpower the San Diego State Aztecs 35-10 on Saturday night.
Moore, an 18-year-old from Detroit who completed 17 of 27 passes, appears to have won the quarterback competition against Ethan Garbers with the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener coming up in two weeks against two-time defending champion Utah. The Bruins outgained the Aztecs 550 yards to 259 yards.
Moore, the first five-star recruit in coach Chip Kelly’s six seasons in Westwood, started and played through the third quarter a week after coming off the bench to replace the ineffective Garbers in a 27-13 win against Coastal Carolina. Moore was replaced by Collin Schlee early in the fourth quarter against the Aztecs and Garbers didn’t play.
The Bruins (2-0) improved to 22-1-1 in a series that dates to 1922. The Aztecs (2-1) were hoping to make it two straight against the Bruins after winning 23-14 at the Rose Bowl in 2019.
No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention.
The Longhorns (2-0) delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited because of a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.
It didn’t come without a fight from the Crimson Tide (1-1), which has now seen three games slip away late in the past two seasons. Alabama had its 21-game home winning streak snapped along with a 57-game regular-season binge against nonconference teams dating to Nick Saban’s debut season, 2007.
