No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts to help No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday.
Lawrence also rushed for his third TD of thes season, leading the way as the Tigers (2-0) improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.
No. 7 Notre Dame 52, USF 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book had three first-half touchdown runs and Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game, routing South Florida.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout.
Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter in Oklahoma State’s victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys’ third quarterback, true freshman Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.
No. 12 North Carolina vs. Charlotte, Postponed
No. 13 Cincinnati 55,
Austin Peay 20
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three on the ground, and Cincinnati opened with a victory over Austin Peay.
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.
No. 14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
ATLANTA — Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns to Central Florida past Georgia Tech in the Knights’ season opener.
After giving up a long return on the opening kickoff, UCF rebounded behind its left-handed sophomore to beat a Georgia Tech team that was looking to build on a big road win in its first game.
Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams each hauled in a pair of TD passes as Gabriel eclipsed his previous career high of 365 yards in a game last season at East Carolina. He finished 27 of 41, also eclipsing his career high for completions and matching his mark for most scoring passes in a game.
No. 17 Miami (FL) at No. 18 Louisville, late
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Georgia State 31, OT
ATLANTA — Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half..
No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, Postponed
No. 21 Brigham Young at No. 22 Army, Postponed
Marshall 17, No. 24 Appalachian State 7
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State.
Marshall (2-0) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003. It also was the Thundering Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent at home since 1976.
Appalachian State (1-1) squandered a couple of late opportunities and was held scoreless in the second half.
No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest against Syracuse.
Pitt (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris.
Navy 27, Tulane 24
NEW ORLEANS — Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy staged a school-record 24-point comeback in the second half to beat Tulane 27-24. Navy (1-1, 1-0 American), which lost its opener 55-3 to BYU, ran just two plays in Tulane territory in the first half and looked in danger of being blown out again late in the second quarter.
Tulane (1-1, 0-1) was threatening to build on a 24-0 lead before Cameron Kinley intercepted Tulane quarterback Keon Howard at the Navy 3. The turnover looked far more consequential as the game wore on and Navy stunningly seized control of the game in the second half.
