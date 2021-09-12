No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times in Alabama’s rout of FCS Mercer.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leave with an apparent right leg injury.
No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading the Bulldogs in the rout.
No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio St. 28
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon exploited a porous Ohio State defense, handing the No. 3 Buckeyes their first regular-season loss in nearly three years, 35-28 on Saturday.
Ohio State (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) never led despite being more than a two touchdown favorite and gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front.
The Ducks (2-0, 2-0 Pac-12) were without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe.
The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud, who passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns, took his first sack of the day and was intercepted by Verone McKinley III on a desperation sideline pass on third-and-18 at the Oregon 35 with 2:50 to go in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.
No. 4 Oklahoma 76, W. Carolina 0
NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler threw five touchdown passes, and Oklahoma matched its fifth-highest point total in school history.
No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7
DENVER — Sophomore backup quarterback Zach Calzada threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining and Texas A&M edged Colorado.
Spiller’s TD gave the Aggies (2-0) their first lead in a game in which they lost freshman QB Haynes King to a lower right leg injury and eight of their first nine drives were three-and-outs.
No. 6 Clemson 49,
South Carolina St. 3
CLEMSON, S.C. — D.J. Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Clemson cranked up its offense after a sorry showing in a loss to second-ranked Georgia a week earlier.
No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray St. 7
CINCINNATI — Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs, and Cincinnati scored on four of its first five possessions in the second half.
No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and Notre Dame held off determined Toledo.
The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 independent) and came after Toledo (1-1, 0-1 MAC) had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard bootleg TD run with 1:35 remaining. Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley, who threw for 213 yards.
No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa St. 17
AMES, Iowa — Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and Iowa ran its winning streak against Iowa State to six games with a victory that ruined the most-anticipated home game in Cyclones history.
In the first Cy-Hawk Trophy game matching ranked teams in 65 total meetings, the Hawkeyes (2-0) were not about to play the foil for Iowa State’s feel-good story.
Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.
No. 11 Penn St. 44, Ball St. 13
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Penn State won its sixth straight game dating to last season.
No. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida tuned up for Southeastern Conference play with a rout of the overmatched Bulls. The win did little to answer the question of whether starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson is best suited to run the Gators offense.
Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas piled up 333 rushing yards and got touchdowns from four players on the ground while its defense stuffed Texas.
Dominique Johnson scored from 5 yards in the second quarter, Trelon Smith from 1, and Raheim Sanders from 26 in the third and AJ Green from 30 in the fourth as the Razorbacks (2-0) racked up its most rushing yards since 2016, their last winning season.
No. 18 Wisconsin 34, E. Michigan 7
MADISON, Wis. — Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan.
No. 19 Virginia Tech 35,
Middle Tennessee 14
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns and the Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half.
No. 20 Mississippi 54,
Austin Peay 17
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for five touchdowns – four in the first half – as Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay.
BYU 26, No. 21 Utah 17
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw three touchdown passes and totaled 241 yards of offense, helping BYU topple Utah.
Tyler Allgeier added 97 yards on 27 carries as the Cougars snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Utes. It was BYU’s first victory over their rivals since 2009.
BYU ran for 219 yards, becoming the first team to gain at least 200 rushing yards against Utah since Texas also rushed for 231 yards in the 2019 Alamo Bowl.
Micah Bernard ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead Utah. Charlie Brewer threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Utes, who trailed the entire game.
No. 22 Miami 25,
Appalachian St. 23
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — D’Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 67 more, freshman Andy Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining and Miami rallied from a halftime deficit.
No. 23 Arizona St. 37, UNLV 10
TEMPE, Ariz. — Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a career-high 122 yards, Rachaad White added two rushing touchdowns and Arizona State eventually pulled away from UNLV.
White had 90 yards on the ground and scored a crucial 9-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give Arizona State a 21-10 lead. He added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
Daniels was 20 of 29 passing for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Jacob Brumfield threw for 60 yards and ran for a touchdown for UNLV, which hasn't won a game since the 2019 season.
No. 24 North Carolina 59,
Georgia St. 17
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as the Tar Heels shook off the disappointment a loss in its opener with a rout of Georgia State.
No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0
AUBURN, Ala. — Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as the Tigers raced past their overmatched FCS foe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.