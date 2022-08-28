Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
DUBLIN — Scott Frost isn’t calling plays on offense this season.
However, the embattled Nebraska coach still made the biggest decision in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland.
He ordered an onside kick and it didn’t work. Now, he’s facing even more pressure with Nebraska’s losing streak at seven games.
“You’ve got to win in this business to keep your job,” said Frost, who is in his fifth year at the helm. “That’s the way it is. I love the state of Nebraska. I love these fans that sacrificed to come over here. We’ve got to get this turned around.”
Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally to a victory in the season opener before 42,699 fans at Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital.
Frost took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter.
“I made that call so that’s on me,” Frost said of the decision after the Huskers took a 28-17 lead. “At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we got it, we could end the game.
“You can’t really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense. Again those are excuses. If I had (to do) it over, I wouldn’t make the call.”
The Wildcats finished with 528 yards and gained a measure of revenge after their humiliating 56-7 loss to the Huskers last October. Nebraska hasn’t won since then.
Following a 3-9 season, Nebraska was looking to bounce back with a revamped offense under new coordinator Mark Whipple — who took over play-calling duties from Frost — but the team and its many fans who made the trip are headed home disappointed.
Quarterback Casey Thompson had a big game in his Huskers debut, throwing for 355 yards, but a fourth-quarter mistake was costly. Cameron Mitchell intercepted Thompson’s pass and returned it almost 40 yards. Six plays later, Evan Hull ran it in from the 4 to give the Wildcats a 31-28 lead. Hull finished with 22 carries for 119 yards.
Xander Mueller picked off a pass that bounced off receiver Wyatt Liewer’s hands with 1:27 to play and the Wildcats sealed the win.
Anthony Grant rushed for two third-quarter scores, including a 46-yarder to put the Huskers ahead 28-17. He ran it in from 3 yards on the previous drive to get Nebraska in front after the Wildcats went into halftime with a 17-14 lead. Grant had 19 carries for 101 yards.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald called the onside kick “a huge momentum swing” in the game.
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as Illinois breezed past Wyoming 38-6 in a season-opener on Saturday.
Only 41 seconds elapsed before Brown found his way into the end zone, latching onto a 14-yard pass from DeVito to put Illinois in front.
Brown surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards — including his freshman season at Western Michigan — on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. Brown followed with an 11-yard TD run and kicker Caleb Griffin connected from 27 yards out to give Illinois a 17-3 halftime lead.
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just six of 21 passes for 40 yards in his debut.
Cowboys running back Titus Swen rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries, while Peasley added 76 rushing yards on eight attempts.
The Cowboys converted just 1 of 12 third-down attempts, while the Illini were successful on 7 of 16.
John Hoyland had field goals of 22 yards and 46 yards for the Cowboys’ lone scores.
UNLV 52, Idaho State 21
LAS VEGAS — Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, UNLV scored 35 points in the second quarter and the Rebels defeated Idaho State 52-21 in a season-opener on Saturday.
Brumfield completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards with a QB rating of 256.4.
Ricky White scored two first-half receiving touchdowns and his 182 receiving yards in the first half were the 11th highest single-game total in UNLV history. Brumfield and White hooked up for a 72-yard UNLV score in the second quarter. The pair sat out the second half.
Among Idaho State’s three touchdowns, the big play was a 55-yard pass from Tyler Vander Waal to Jalen Johnson in the first quarter.
UNLV finished with 552 total yards — 405 passing.
Both teams had five sacks.
UNLV’s 45 points in the first half were the second-most in program history, behind the 52 points scored against Idaho State in 2015. UNLV won that game 80-8.
Utah State 31, Connecticut 20
LOGAN, Utah — Logan Bonner threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. added 161 yards rushing and Utah State defeated Connecticut 31-20 in a season-opener on Saturday.
Trailing 14-7 late in the second quarter, Utah State scored 17 points in the final 3:42 to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Robert Briggs scored on a 23-yard run, Bonner connected with Justin McGriff for a 14-yard score and Connor Coles hit a 45-yard field goal.
Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 47 and 54 yards to draw UConn within 24-20 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner led a 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 11-yard TD pass to Brian Cobbs. A diving interception by Ike Larsen on UConn's next possession helped seal the win.
Connecticut, playing its first game under coach Jim Mora after going 1-11 last season, took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Nathan Carter rushed for 110 yards on six carries in the period but his fumble in the second quarter led to Utah State's first touchdown. He finished the half with nine carries for 130 yards and 20 for 190 for the game.
Florida State 47, Duquesne 7
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday.
The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016.
Ward (14 carries, 127 yards), Benson (11 carries, 105 yards) and Toafili (13 carries, 101 yards) led the ground attack, which featured six touchdowns. Ward had two TD runs, and Benson had a 41-yard TD as the Oregon transfer frequently racked up yards after contact.
Florida State scored on eight of its first nine drives. Jordan Travis, Toafili and Ward had TD runs as Florida State led 20-0 after the first quarter.
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season Saturday night.
Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches.
Florida A&M arrived with a roster reduced by nearly two dozen players because of unresolved eligibility issues. The list of those absent included linebacker Isaiah Land, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.