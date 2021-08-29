Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Under a new coach, with fans packed into the stands for the first time since 2019 and its backup quarterback at the helm, Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday to kick off the 2021 college football season.
The Big Ten conference win didn’t come without a price for the Illini.
Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters left the game holding his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being sacked hard near the end of the first quarter. He was 3 of 4 passing for 35 yards. He did not return and was replaced by Artur Sitkowski, a sophomore transfer from Rutgers.
Peters’ status wasn’t clear following Saturday’s game.
Fresno St. 45, UConn 0
FRESNO — Jake Haener threw for three touchdowns and 331 yards and Fresno State started its 100th year of football with a 45-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday.
Haener left the contest on the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half due to apparent leg cramps as temperatures on the field reached 120 degrees.
Haener, a transfer from Washington, threw all his TD passes in the second quarter and by intermission had 299 passing yards.
Haener threw a short crossing route to Jalen Cropper who weaved and outraced the defense for an 86-yard score to make it 28-0 just before halftime.
Fresno State struck first with 2:52 left in the first quarter when defensive end Arron Mosby sacked quarterback Zac Zergiotis, forced a fumble then ran it back 31 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Zergiotis threw for 61 yards.
The Huskies (0-1) made their first-ever trip to Fresno, California. The contest marked their first game since Nov. 30, 2019. The team’s last win occurred Oct. 26, 2019 when it beat UMass 56-35.
