No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama hold off No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0) stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1) have dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.
No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13
ATHENS, Ga. — JT Daniels returned to the lineup with three touchdown passes, Georgia’s fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD and the Bulldogs romped past South Carolina.
Daniels completed 23 of 31 for 303 yards, including scoring throws of 43 yards to Jermaine Burton, 38 yards to freshman Adonai Mitchell and 4 yards to James Cook.
No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska.
No. 4 Oregon 48, Stony Brook 7
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Ty Thompson threw two second-half touchdown passes and No. 4 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Stony Brook in a game delayed because of lightning.
No. 5 Iowa 30, Kent State 7
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa beat Kent State.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14th consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.
No. 6 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 9
CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and Clemson had a goal-line stand in the final seconds to hold off Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a chance to force overtime after recovering an onside kick with 1:19 to play. But they were held out of the end zone on four plays from the Clemson 2 in the closing seconds — the last when linebacker James Skalski tackled Dylan Deveney a yard short.
No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start. The victory extends A&M’s winning streak to 11 games and gives the Aggies a 3-0 start for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.
No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Desmond Ridder threw the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then scored on a 7-yard TD run. Jerome Ford ran for two scores and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return as the Bearcats (3-0) won their first road game of the season. They’ve won 12 of 13 since the start of 2020.
No. 9 Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns to help Ohio State beat Tulsa.
No. 10 Penn State 28,
No. 22 Auburn 20
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jaquan Brisker broke up a desperation pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and Penn State held on to beat Auburn.
Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State (3-0) welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference team.
No. 12 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams had two long touchdown plays, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, and Notre Dame held off Purdue for its 26th straight victory at home.
No. 14 Iowa State 48, UNLV 3
LAS VEGAS — Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 Iowa State over UNLV 48-3 Saturday night.
Purdy, who also rushed for 33 yards, finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career.
Iowa State (2-1) finished with 486 yards of offense and 7.59 yards per play, scoring on eight of its 11 possessions, including six touchdowns.
Breece Hall, who rushed for 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games, rushed for 70 of his 101 yards in the first quarter to lead the Cyclones’ rushing attack. Hall scored two touchdowns.
West Virginia 27,
No. 15 Virginia Tech 21
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit.
The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate due to Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28,
Buffalo 25
AMHERST, N.Y. — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score.
McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13 of 19 for 232 yards with his first interception of the season. Jaivon Heiligh caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Chanticleers (3-0), becoming the fourth receiver in school history to surpass 2,000 career yards.
No. 17 Mississippi 61, Tulane 21
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, ran for four scores, and No. 17 Mississippi beat Tulane 61-21 on Saturday night, scoring all its points in the first three quarters.
The Rebels are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, and after an open date next week, visit Alabama on Oct. 2.
Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes for Tulane (1-2), but the Green Wave —- wearing helmets honoring the schools time in the SEC in the first half of the 1900s — never really had a chance.
No. 23 BYU 27, No. 19 Arizona St. 17
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries, leading No. 23 BYU to a 27-17 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Saturday night.
Tyler Allgeier added 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Cougars (3-0) earned their third straight victory over a Pac-12 opponent. BYU forced four turnovers and posted its third straight victory over Arizona State.
Jaylen Daniels threw for 265 yards to lead the Sun Devils (2-1), but also tossed a pair of interceptions. Danyiel Ngata ran for 82 yards and a touchdown to lead Arizona State's ground attack.
Arizona State cut a double-digit halftime deficit to 21-17 late in the third quarter with back-to-back scoring drives. Ngata covered 51 yards on four straight runs and scored on a 10-yard sweep. Then, Christian Zendejas added a 40-yard field goal on the ensuing drive.
The Sun Devils appeared poised to go ahead before the third quarter ended after Merlin Robinson intercepted Hall at the ASU 25. Tyler Allgeier chased down Robinson as he ran along the sideline and punched the ball out of his hands, forcing a fumble that Hall recovered at the BYU 15.
The Cougars sealed the win after backup quarterback Baylor Romney tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex with 1:19 left. Romney came into the game after Hall was injured at the end of a QB run with 2:22 remaining.
Hayden Livingston recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, giving BYU the ball at the Sun Devil 12. Allgeier put the Cougars up 7-0, plowing across the goal line on a 2-yard run three plays later.
No. 20 Arkansas 45,
Georgia Southern 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead Arkansas past Georgia Southern.
No. 21 North Carolina 59,
Virginia 39
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw five touchdown passes and ran for a career-best 112 yards as North Carolina took over after halftime to beat Virginia.
Michigan State 38,
No. 24. Miami 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor.
Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015. Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced Miami quarterback D’Eriq King into four turnovers.
No. 25. Michigan 63,
Northern Illinois 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. The 10th drive also included a touchdown run, but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. The Wolverines never punted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.