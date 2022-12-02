On Football CFP Expansion

Associated Press

The Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the final hurdle College Football Playoff officials needed cleared to move toward a 12-team playoff bracket. The new format will begin in 2024.

Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12.

For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0.

