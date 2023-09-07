Since splitting up 11 years ago, Texas and Texas A&M have traveled separate but similarly underwhelming paths.

Aggies may scoff at that statement with their 91-48 record — compared to the Longhorns’ 79-60 — and a Heisman Trophy winner (Johnny Manziel in 2012) since leaving Texas in the Big 12 for the SEC, but neither program has won a championship of any kind while spending a fortune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.