Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
NASSAU, Bahamas — Freshman Nick Vattiato threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard scoring pass to Jarrin Pierce with 6:24 left, and Middle Tennessee beat Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.
Two plays after Toledo’s 32-yard punt, Vattiato connected with a wide-open Pierce along the right side for a 28-17 lead. The 59-yard play was the longest completion in Middle Tennessee’s bowl history.
On Toledo’s next possession, quarterback Dequan Finn was pressured by Jordan Ferguson and defensive lineman Zaylin Wood intercepted a tipped pass, leading to a 35-yard field goal for a 31-17 lead.
Toledo got within seven points with 1:08 remaining, but Thomas Cluckey recovered an onside kick to secure it.
Pierce caught four passes for 114 yards and Ferguson had a sack to reach nine on the season for Middle Tennessee (7-6), which was a double-digit underdog. Mike DiLiello rushed for 44 yards, including a 17-yard score to put the Blue Raiders ahead for good at 21-17.
Wood’s interception was Middle Tennessee’s 17th of the season, extending their national lead in turnovers gained to 32.
Matt Landers, a Georgia transfer, set a Bahamas Bowl record with a 90-yard touchdown catch to put Toledo ahead 14-7. On first down at the 10, Finn threw it deep over the middle that Landers tipped to himself with an outstretched left arm and coasted into the end zone.
Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina 47, N. Illinois 41
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4.
McCall was 22 for 30 for 315 yards, and Braydon Bennett ran 108 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to help Coastal Carolina (11-1) win 11 games for the second consecutive year. Bennett also caught four passes for 47 yards and a TD.
Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 24 carries, and Antario Brown added 105 yards and 12 attempts for Northern Illinois (9-5). Rocky Lombardi completed 20 of 33 passes for 181 yards and two scores.
Northern Illinois (516) and Coastal Carolina (514) combined for 1,030 yards. Northern Illinois picked up 335 yards on the ground.
After Northern Illinois wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run at the Huskies 34, McCall threw a shovel pass from the option to Bennett for a TD on the next play. He then connected with Isaiah Likely on a two-point conversion to make it 47-41 with 6:40 left.
Northern Illinois got the ball back at its own 13 with 2½ minutes to play. Lombardi hit Miles Joiner for a 4-yard gain on fourth down to the Coastal Carolina 4 with 2 seconds remaining, but the Huskies couldn’t get off another play.
NCAA FCS Semifinals
N. Dakota St. 20, JMU 14
FARGO, N.D. — Hunter Luepke had touchdown receptions of 32 and 22 yards to bookend the scoring and added 106 yards rushing on 17 carries to help No. 2 seed North Dakota State beat James Madison in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.
North Dakota State (13-1) plays the winner between No. 8 seed Montana State and unseeded South Dakota State — which handed the Bison their only loss this season, 27-19 on Nov. 6 — for the national championship in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8.
NDSU has won three straight, and four of its five all-time, meetings with the Dukes, all in the FCS playoffs, and is 31-1 at home in postseason — the lone loss coming against JMU, 27-17 in the 2016 semifinals. The Bison beat JMU for the 2017 and 2019 national titles, winning 17-13 and 28-20, respectively.
Miller scrambled for an 11-yard gain on third-and-12 and then lunged forward on a QB sneak to convert on fourth-and-short on a 15-play, 74-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock but ultimately ended when Jake Reinholz made a 20-yard field goal that made it 13-0 with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.
JMU’s offense, which was limited to three first downs and just 71 yards in the first half, faced just one third down on an 13-play, 80-yard drive on the first possession after halftime that culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. with 8:51 left in the third quarter. Cole Johnson hit Devin Ravenel for a 4-yard score and JMU, which went into the game 11-0 this season when leading at the end of the third quarter, took a 14-13 lead into the fourth.
Luepke had three consecutive touches — a 34-yard reception, a 4-yard run and then a 22-yard TD catch — to give the Bison a 20-14 lead with 13:44 to play.
Johnson was 25-of-34 passing for 210 yards. The sixth-year senior, who went into the game having thrown just two interceptions this season, was picked off in the end zone by Dawson Weber early in the second quarter and Destin Talbert snatched a leaping one-handed interception in the end zone with 3:05 to play.
The Dukes (12-2) begin their transition to the FBS.
Wide receiver Christian Watson did not play for NDSU. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound senior, a projected mid-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, missed the first two playoff games with a hamstring injury.
North Dakota State, which has won eight of the last 10 FCS national championships, limited the Dukes to their fewest points since West Virginia beat JMU 20-13 on August 31, 2019.
