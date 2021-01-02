Peach Bowl
No. 11 Georgia 24, No. 6 Cincinnati 21
ATLANTA — Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and Georgia handed Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic victory in the Peach Bowl.
Georgia (8-2) trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati and JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels finished with 392 yards passing.
Podlesny’s third field goal was his longest of the season and gave Georgia a 22-21 lead. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play. It was Ojulari’s third sack. Georgia tied a school record with eight sacks.
Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Jerome Ford added a career-long 79-yard touchdown run early in the second half but it wasn’t enough for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati (9-1) was motivated to use the Peach Bowl to gain national respect. Coach Luke Fickell wanted the Bearcats to be included in this season’s playoff and he said it was an opportunity to be judged evenly with Power 5 teams in the future.
Georgia (8-2, No. 9 CFP) won despite running for only 45 yards.
Ridder threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce in the first quarter and added an 11-yard scoring pass to Josh Wyle late in the first half.
Daniels, who energized the Bulldogs’ offense when he took over at quarterback for the final three regular-season games, overcame an interception and a lost fumble to lead the comeback.
Georgia’s defense helped fuel the rally. Ridder fumbled on a sack by Ojulari, and Adam Anderson recovered at the Bearcats 25. Zamir White’s 9-yard TD run trimmed Cincinnati’s lead to 21-16, but Daniels’ pass on the 2-point attempt was incomplete.
Podlesny kicked a 32-yard field goal with 6:43 remaining. On its next possession, Georgia coach Kirby Smart elected to punt on a fourth-and-3 play from the Georgia 43 with 3:07 remaining.
Citrus Bowl
No. 15 Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
ORLANDO, Fla. — Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Northwestern’s defense made it stand up against Auburn in the Citrus Bowl,
Ramsey, a graduate transfer, had 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing to help Northwestern (7-2) win its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, coming off a loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.
Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5), The Tigers were led by interim coach Kevin Steele following the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn. Bryan Harsin is taking after seven seasons at Boise State.
