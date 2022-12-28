First Responder Bowl

Associated Press

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield is doused with water following the First Responder Bowl game against Utah State, Tuesday, in Dallas. Memphis won 38-10.

 Sam Hodde

First Responder Bowl

Memphis 38, Utah State 10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.