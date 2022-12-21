Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
E. Michigan 41, San Jose St. 27
BOISE, Idaho — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.
San Jose State (7-5) turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.
The Spartans built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter when Chevan Cordeiro rushed 27 yards for a TD and then found Justin Lockhart with an 8-yard scoring pass.
Then, Eastern Michigan stormed back, taking control of the game by scoring 30 straight points.
After San Jose State’s second touchdown, Sterling Miles blocked the extra point attempt and Tristen Hines scooped up the ball and raced 87 yards for a 2-point defensive PAT.
That was the spark Eastern Michigan needed. The offense that had consecutive three-and-out possessions had touchdowns on its next four drives, all but putting the game out of reach.
Evans scored from 1 yard out to draw Eastern Michigan within 13-9 by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Powell found Darius Lassiter with a 1-yard scoring strike, Evans had a 3-yard TD run and Powell and Lassiter connected on a 28-yard scoring play.
Jesus Gomez booted a 51-yard field goal and Jaylon Jackson scored on a 31-yard run to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
Cordeiro threw TD passes to Nick Nash and Isaiah Hamilton in the second half for the Spartans. Cordeiro led the Spartans offensively, completing 26 of 44 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl.
Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories.
Liberty was directed by interim coach Josh Aldridge, who stepped in for Hugh Freeze, who became the head coach at Auburn at the end of the regular season.
Toledo punctuated a successful season that included winning the Mid-Atlantic Conference title with its first bowl victory since 2015.
Liberty scored twice in a five-minute span of the fourth quarter, turning a 21-7 deficit into a two-point game. Kaidon Salter hit Treon Sibley with a 29-yard scoring pass at 7:24 of the period to make it 21-13 and CJ Daniels found Bentley Hanshaw with a 67-yard scoring strike to close the game to two points. But, Liberty’s 2-point conversion try failed and Toledo held on for the final 3:40
Finn was just as dangerous offensively as he had been all season, when he led the Mid-American Conference with 30 total TDs.
Finn guided Toledo’s offense 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half to give the Rockets their first lead of the game, 10-7, and they led the rest of the way. Lenny Khule’s 4-yard TD reception capped the drive and was his third TD of the season.
Finn’s 1-yard rushing score in the fourth gave Toledo a 21-7 lead.
