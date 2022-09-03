CFP Expansion Football

Associated Press

Alabama’s James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia on Jan. 10. The College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams by 2026.

After 14½ months of haggling over details and questioning motivations, a plan to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams was finally approved Friday, setting the stage for a multibillion-dollar tournament as soon as the 2024 season.

What still needs to be determined is just how quickly the current four-team model can be converted and implemented, but it will happen no later than 2026. When it does, major college football’s championship bracket will triple in size.

