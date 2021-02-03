Men
No. 2 Baylor 83,
No. 6 Texas 69
AUSTIN, Texas — Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for an 83-69 victory over sixth-ranked Texas.
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.
Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19.
No. 8 Iowa 84,
Michigan State 78
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and Iowa beat Michigan State.
Garza, the nation’s leading scorer, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.
Jack Nunge finished with 12 points. Joe Toussaint had 10. The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) had 39 bench points.
Mississippi 52,
No. 11 Tennessee 50
OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.
Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.
No. 12 Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored No. 12 Illinois' final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday night.
Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers' home court.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Illinois hadn't won at Assembly Hall since 2010 and looked like it might lose again. The Illini trailed 64-58 with five minutes to go.
But Frazier tied it with two 3-pointers and twice put Illinois ahead from the free-throw line. Indiana tied it at 68 on Armaan Franklin's layup with 30.5 seconds left.
In overtime, Frazier's free throw gave Illinois the lead, and its defense made it hold up.
No. 17 West Virginia 76,
Iowa St. 72
AMES, Iowa — Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as No. 17 West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State 76-72.
Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).
Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).
West Virginia moved out to a 63-48 lead on a 3-pointer by Sherman, but then Iowa State began chipping away.
No. 19 Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56
MADISON, Wis. — Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and Wisconsin routed Penn State.
Brad Davison added 13 points for the Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Micah Potter added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).
No. 23 Kansas 74,
Kansas St. 51
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and Kansas rolled past Kansas State.
David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4 Big 12), who had lost four of their previous five games.
Kansas improved to 200-94 against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9), the most wins by any Division I school over another in men’s college hoops. The Jayhawks have won 15 consecutive games against their longtime rivals in Allen Fieldhouse.
Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Nijel Pack followed his 26-point outburst against Texas A&M with 10 points.
Maryland 61,
No. 24 Purdue 60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.
Purdue led 60-55 with 1:43 remaining before Darryl Morsell drilled a 3-pointer and Ayala finished up with three free throws. Ayala made 1 of 2 at the line with 48 seconds to go and hit the final two after missing a layup, collecting his own rebound and getting fouled by Jaden Ivey.
Purdue then committed a turnover before attempting a final shot.
Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (10-8, 4-7) and Ayala scored 16. The Terps went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 1 for 12 from long range over the first 20 minutes.
Women
No. 19 Gonzaga 63, BYU 56
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 18 points, Kayleigh Truong added 11 and No. 19 Gonzaga held off BYU for a 63-56 victory on Tuesday night for its 15th straight win.
The Bulldogs (16-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead before BYU tied it at 54 on Shaylee Gonzales' 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining. Cierra Walker answered with consecutive 3s between between a BYU turnover to help Gonzaga pull away.
Walker finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. Townsend was 6-of-13 shooting and made a made a pair of 3s. Truong, who had 17 assists in the last two games including a career-high nine against Saint Mary's on Saturday, had one of the Bulldogs' nine assists.
Paisley Johnson Harding scored 17 points to lead BYU (9-3, 5-2). Gonzales had 12 points.
Gonzaga outscored the Cougars 20-9 in the second quarter and led 34-22 at halftime.
BYU hosts Pepperdine on Thursday. Gonzaga plays at home against San Francisco on Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.