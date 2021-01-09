Men
Purdue 55,
No. 23 Michigan St. 54
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 after trailing by 17.
Women’s
No. 1 Stanford 70,
No. 11 Oregon 63
SANTA CRUZ — Haley Jones had 18 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Stanford used an explosive third quarter to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-63 on Friday. The Cardinal were playing in Northern California for the first time in nearly a month.
