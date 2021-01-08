Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU 86-69 on Thursday in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues.
Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU (9-3, 0-1), which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed because of COVID-19. BYU was hurt by poor shooting most of the game.
Gonzaga was supposed to play Santa Clara on Thursday and BYU was scheduled to play Pacific. But both those teams had to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, so Gonzaga and BYU decided to play each other a month early.
No. 5 Iowa 89, Maryland 67
COLLEGE PARK. Md. — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory Thursday night.
No. 8 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73
MADISON, Wis. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana.
No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
EVANSTON, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Illinois rallied to beat Northwestern.
Cockburn also had 12 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the season, asserting himself in the middle after Illinois (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got off to a rough start. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, and Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each scored 14.
Illinois trailed by as many as 16 before completely overwhelming Northwestern (6-4, 3-3) in its fourth straight win.
Robbie Beran scored 11 points for the Wildcats in their third consecutive loss.
Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win.
Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.
Women’s
No. 2 Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 67
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech 71-67 on Thursday night.
Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.
Aisha Sheppard had 20 points to lead Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3). The Hokies rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on and lost their third straight.
No. 8 Texas A&M 77, No. 10 Kentucky 60
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead Texas A&M.
Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies (11-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) match their best start since the 2014-15 season.
Nixon scored A&M’s first 11 points and capped a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter with two free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead. Kentucky’s Blair Green ended the drought with a 15-foot jumper with to pull the Wildcats within 10 with 7:20 left, but that’s the closest the Wildcats (9-2, 2-1) got.
Rhyne Howard, the reigning SEC player of the year, had 22 points for Kentucky. KeKe McKinney added 12 points.
No. 12 Maryland 93, No. 23 Michigan State 87
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, and Katie Benzan added 19 for Maryland.
The Terrapins led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.
Owusu also had 10 rebounds and six assists.
Diamond Miller scored 14 points and Mimi Collins 13 for Maryland (8-1, 4-0 Big Ten). Terrapins coach Brenda Frese won her 494th game at Maryland, only trailing Chris Weller (499) for most wins in program history.
Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past No. 13 Arkansas 88-73.
No. 14 Mississippi St. 68, Florida 54
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Jessika Carter scored 25 poin ts and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double and No. 14 Mississippi State turned back Florida 68-54.
No. 15 Michigan 64, Nebraska 62
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and No. 15 Michigan held off upset-minded Nebraska 64-62.
No. 16 Ohio State 78, Illinois 55
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State won its first road game of the season with a 78-55 victory over Illinois.
No. 19 Indiana 85, Penn State 64
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.