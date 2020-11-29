No. 2 Baylor 112,
Louisiana-Lafayette 82
LAS VEGAS — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 2 Baylor won its delayed season opener 112-82 over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.
Baylor, which adjusted its opening schedule after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, shot 45-for-80 (56.3%) from the floor, including 15-for-27 (55.6%) from 3-point range.
Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Bears (1-0). Jared Butler and LJ Cryer each scored 17 and Adam Flagler chipped in 12.
Virginia Tech 81,
No. 3 Villanova 73, OT
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Keve Aluma scored 22 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 20 as Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night.
Tyrece Radford added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (2-0), who didn't know they would be playing the nation's third-ranked team until early Friday morning.
Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova (2-1). Caleb Daniels added 17 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 14 for the Wildcats.
The teams were tied at 29 after 20 minutes and deadlocked at 38 five minutes into the second half.
The Wildcats appeared to take control of the game from there, going on an 11-0 run and holding the Hokies scoreless for five minutes.
But Virginia Tech chipped away and took the lead at 64-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play by Aluma, who scored on a beautiful assist from Cartier Diarra in the lane, and then unintentionally made the free throw.
Villanova's Justin Moore then drew a charge on Justyn Mutts on the inbounds play and Moore's two foul shots sent the game into overtime tied at 64.
Mutts made up for that mistake by scoring the first five points in extra time and the Hokies never relinquished the lead, outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.
The Hokies were supposed to face Temple on Saturday, but the Owls were forced to pause team activities for two weeks on Thanksgiving after a positive coronavirus test in the program. That meant canceling not only Saturday's game, but a contest that had been scheduled for Dec. 3 at Villanova.
That left both the Hokies and the Wildcats at the Mohegan Sun looking for a game.
No. 9 Duke 81,
Coppin State 71
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State 81-71 in Saturday’s delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of his free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances, with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saying simply: “It’s tough to explain some of those turnovers.”
“There was a lot of game pressure on our team today,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s such an unusual atmosphere.”
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half. Coppin State, picked fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Northern Division, scored 28 points off turnovers.
No. 13 Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame 80-70.
The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.
The Fighting Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.
Michigan State had a lot to do with Notre Dame’s struggles offensively.
