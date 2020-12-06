Men
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind., canceled
INDIANAPOLIS One of college basketball’s early-season feature attractions, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, was postponed shortly before the start Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.
In a joint statement less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.
No. 7 Kansas 65,
North Dakota State 61
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.
Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped the Jayhawks (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.
No. 10 Houston 77,
South Carolina 67
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
Women’s
No. 2 Stanford 101, UNLV 54
LAS VEGAS — Haley Jones had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 2 Stanford rout UNLV 101-54 on Saturday.
After opening with a 108-40 victory over Cal Poly, the Cardinal have outscored its first two opponents by a combined 115 points.
The game was a reunion for Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and first-year Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque, who played in four Final Fours with the Cardinal from 2009-12 and was an assistant at her alma mater until taking over at UNLV.
South Florida 67,
No. 6 Mississippi State 63
TAMPA, Fla. — Elisa Pinzan scored two of her team-high 14 points on late free throws in overtime, and South Florida beat No. 6 Mississippi State 67-63.
Bethy Mununga hit two free throws with 28.9 seconds left in OT to give South Florida a 65-63 lead.
Mississippi State’s Aliyah Matharu missed a layup and failed to score after getting her own rebound before Pinzan pushed the lead to the final four-point margin, hitting two free throws with 5.4 seconds to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.