Men’s
No. 5 Kansas 58,
No. 14 Texas Tech 57
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ochai Agbaji made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and finished with 23 points as No. 5 Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-57 on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row.
Agbaji made four 3-pointers but got the game-winning points for the Jayhawks (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) when he worked inside and took an inbound pass from Marcus Garrett.
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) had one more opportunity, with coach Chris Beard calling a timeout with 6.2 seconds left to set up a final play. But Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, had his mid-range jumper blocked by Jalen Wilson to end the game. Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas, which has never lost a Big 12 opener, and last lost a conference opener during the 1990-91 season in the old Big Eight Conference. The Jayhawks have won 18 of those 30 openers on the road. Christian Braun also had 10 rebounds.
Mac McClung led Texas Tech with a season-high 21 points, the third 20-point game this season for the transfer from Georgetown.
Shannon finished with four 3-pointers, doubling his previous season total. His last from long range with 34 seconds left put the Red Raiders up 57-56, and their only shot after that was the one blocked at the end of the game.
No. 9 Creighton 94,
St. John’s 76
NEW YORK — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and No. 9 Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John’s on Thursday night.
Denzel Mahoney had 16 points and freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 off the bench to help the Bluejays (5-2, 1-1 Big East) bounce back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night.
Women
No. 3 UConn 80, Creighton 47
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her shots from the floor and scored 24 points to lead UConn to a rout of Creighton in the Huskies’ Big East home opener.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East). Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
No. 4 NC State 79,
Wake Forest 65
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest.
Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruise just a few days after needing a huge fourth-quarter comeback at Boston College.
The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.
Kayla Jones had 12 points and Raina Perez 10 for N.C. State.
Christina Morra led Wake Forest (4-2, 1-1) with 13 points. Jewel Spear scored all of her 12 points in the first half on 4-for-4 shooting on 3s.
No. 5 South Carolina 103, Temple 41
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke tied her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as South Carolina powered past Temple. Cooke sparked a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to break a 14-14 tie and send the Gamecocks (5-1) to their second straight victory since having their 29-game win streak halted at home against No. 4 North Carolina State two weeks ago.
Tennessee 66,
No. 15 Indiana 58
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rennia Davis scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Tennessee handed No. 15 Indiana its second-straight loss, 66-58, on Thursday afternoon.
Rae Burrell added 18 points for the Lady Vols (4-1), who had a 16-point lead in the third quarter cut to one before coming up with clutch plays down the stretch. Jordan Horston finished with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Ali Patberg scored 16 points to lead the Hoosiers (2-2), who were coming off a loss to then No. 11 Kentucky. Jaelynn Penn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 16 Northwestern 70, Purdue 54
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Veronica Burton scored a career-high 27 points and helped Northwestern get off to a fast start in its win over Purdue.
Burton had 12 points in the first quarter, including seven straight for the Wildcats, who took a 22-13 lead.
North Carolina 92,
No. 18 Syracuse 68
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Janelle Bailey scored 25 points and North Carolina ran away from No. 18 Syracuse 92-68 on Thursday night.
Petra Holesinska added 21 points for the Tar Heels (6-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost their first two league games on the road by a total of seven points. Deja Kelly scored 22 points and had eight assists.
Emily Engstler scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 13 boards, her first double-double, for the Orange (4-1, 1-1). Kiara Fisher also had 11 points, a career high as the Syracuse bench played extensive minutes.
North Carolina outscored Syracuse 21-9 in the first period and 24-15 in the third to control the game.
Bailey scored the first six points of the game as the Tar Heels led 9-0. When Alyssa Ustby hit her second third, the lead was 12 and Syracuse was never within single digits the rest of the way.
The Orange went 3 of 18 from the field (17%) in the first quarter and never really found their shooting touch. They finished 9 of 36 from 3-point range (25%) and finished the game shooting 29%.
For the first time this season, North Carolina's bench was outscored, 35-26. Syracuse was only allowing 52 points so far this season but the Tar Heels went over 90 for the fifth time.
