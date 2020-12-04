Women
No. 8 N.C. State 54,
No. 1 South Carolina 46
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.
The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.
The Gamecocks were ice-cold throughout, shooting 28% from the field.
Kayla Jones led North Carolina State with 16 points, Elissa Cunane added 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Perez finished with 11 points.
No. 11 Kentucky 60,
Kansas State 49
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky closed the game with an 11-0 run for a 60-49 win over Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night.
The game marked the return of All-American Rhyne Howard, who was suspended for the first two games of Kentucky’s season. Kentucky starting forward Tatyana Wyatt missed her final game because of suspension.
No. 13 Indiana 71, Samford 26
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a 71-26 win over Samford on Thursday night.
Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime.
No. 14 Maryland 112,
Towson 78
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland’s Big Ten record 21 3-pointers as the No. 14 Terrapins beat Towson 112-78 on Thursday night.
Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) — with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made a 3-pointer, and Towson was 7 of 19.
No. 16 Arkansas 103,
Louisiana-Monroe 50
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-50.
Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.
No. 17 Oregon State 89,
San Francisco 80
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Freshman Sasha Goforth and Taylor Jones combined for 31 of their 43 points in the second half when No. 17 Oregon State came alive to defeat San Francisco 89-80 on Thursday.
Goforth, one of the top recruits in the country, finished with 24 points — going 5 for 7 from the field and 6 of 7 at the foul line in the second half. Jones, who had 19 points, was 2 of 3 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line after the break.
The Beavers trailed by 12 points late in the first half and 43-35 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the second half and turning that into into a 13-2 run to grab the lead.
No. 24 Michigan 76,
Notre Dame 66
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and No. 24 Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame 76-66 on Thursday night. Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by a Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play.
Men’s
No. 3 Iowa 99,
Western Illinois 58
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 99-58 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.
Jack Nunge, playing his first game this season following the death of his father, matched his career high with 18 points for Iowa (3-0). Joe Wieskamp added 11 points and Patrick McCaffery scored 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Garza reached 30 points in the first half for the second consecutive game. He had 36 by halftime of last Friday’s 103-76 victory over Southern.
It was the 19th straight game of 20 points or more for Garza, the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.
No. 7 Kansas 89, Washburn 54
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack scored 17 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and Jalen Wilson had 12, helping seventh-ranked Kansas cruise past Washburn in the Jayhawks’ long-delayed home opener.
Kansas (3-1) had opened with a pair of games in Florida and beat Kentucky in Indianapolis before returning to the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse. Players sat apart from each other, much like they have at other venues, and the recent surge in positive coronavirus cases forced school officials to limit attendance to a couple hundred staff and family members.
Washburn (3-1), coached by former Jayhawks guard and Bill Self assistant Brett Ballard, wasn’t rattled in the opening minutes. Levi Braun hit a trio of early 3s, Jonny Clausing bulled his way to a couple easy baskets, and the Ichabods managed to hang within 27-22 at the under-8 timeout of the first half.
McCormack and Wilson began to be too much, though.
Braun and Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with nine points apiece. Clausing finished with eight.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 64, Virginia Military 57
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home.
Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (4-0). They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.
Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.
No. 25 Arizona State 70, California 62
BERKELEY — Remy Martin produced another impressive performance on California’s home floor, finishing with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds as Arizona State beat the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.
Prized freshman Josh Christopher added 14 points for the Sun Devils (3-1), and Holland Woods knocked down a key 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining.
Freshman forward Marcus Bagley had to be helped off with a lower left leg injury after he went down near midcourt with 1:42 to play. He was scheduled for an MRI and X-rays on Friday.
Matt Bradley had 20 points and eight rebounds for Cal (2-2) but was 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.
