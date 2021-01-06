Men’s
No. 4 Texas 78, Iowa State 72
AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored a career-high 23 points and No. 4 Texas held off Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday night to continue its torrid start to the season.
Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) led by as much as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win over an Iowa State team that is still winless in conference play. But the Cyclones (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas at the end.
Jones' driving baseline layup with 2:40 to play gave Texas a 72-63 cushion. The Cyclones got within 75-70 when Javan Johnson converted a three-point play with 28 seconds left, but the Longhorns closed it out from the free-throw line.
Matt Coleman III added 13 points, including a long jumper with 40 seconds left that helped stem the Cyclones' rally, and Jericho Sims had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns.
No. 6 Kansas 93, TCU 64
FORT WORTH, Texas — David McCormack scored a season-high 20 points to lead five Kansas players in double figures as the Jayhawks beat TCU and matched the Big 12 record by winning their 11th consecutive conference road game.
The Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1 Big 12) matched the league mark they initially set 18 years ago. The win in Fort Worth came only three days after their 25-point loss at home to Texas.
Ochai Agbaji added 19 points, while Jalen Wilson had 16, Tristan Enaruna 12 and Christian Braun 10.
Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had a career-high 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs (9-3, 2-2). R.J. Nembhard had 14, ending his streak of four 20-point games in a row.
Mississippi St. 78, No. 13 Missouri 63
STARKVILLE, Miss. — DJ Stewart scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri 78-63 on Tuesday night.
Mississippi State trailed by 14 points early in the second half before taking the lead with a 15-0 run and then pulling away with a 21-4 burst.
Iverson Molinar added 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Tolu Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri (7-2, 1-2) with 16 points. Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Dru Smith had 11.
Mississippi State trailed 43-29 early in the second half before Stewart's jumper with 13:07 remaining capped the 15-0 run and put the Bulldogs ahead by one. The Tigers pushed back ahead 50-48, but a three-point play from Stewart gave Mississippi State the lead for good and the Bulldogs quickly stretched the advantage to 69-54.
No. 23 Michigan St. 68, No. 15 Rutgers 45
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, helping No. 23 Michigan State pull away to beat No. 15 Rutgers 68-45 on Tuesday night.
The Spartans (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten) had a 17-point scoring edge in the second half to win a second straight game after opening conference play with three straight losses.
The Scarlet Knights (7-3, 3-3) made just 31% of their shots. They started 0 of 7 at the foul line and finished making just 3 of 12 free throws.
Ron Harper Jr. had 13 points and Jacob Young scored 11 for Rutgers.
Henry helped Michigan State overcome a season-high 18 turnovers, contributing four giveaways himself. He also made desperately needed shots, connecting on 8 of 13 from the field while the rest of the team struggled to score until a late offensive surge.
Reserve Rocket Watts and Joshua Langford each scored 11 points for the Spartans, who led by just six points at halftime.
No. 18 Texas Tech 82,
Kansas St. 71
LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.
Shannon, who didn’t start for the first time in his 11 games this season, caught an inbound pass near the free-throw line with 1 second left in the first half and hoisted a one-handed shot that bounced on the rim several times before dropping well after the buzzer sounded for a 36-31 halftime lead.
The sophomore stole a pass for a one-handed breakaway dunk during a 9-0 run in the second half for a 58-41 lead, Texas Tech’s largest of the game. Shannon made 11 of 12 free throws.
No. 19 Clemson 74,
N.C. State 70, OT
CLEMSON, S.C. — Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as No. 19 Clemson rallied from nine-points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State 74-70 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.
North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That’s when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.
Simms, just 3-of-11 shooting for eight points in the game, added another bucket before Honor sliced through the lane for a layup that gave the Tigers a 72-68 lead.
Women’s
No. 2 Louisville 96, Tennessee-Martin 61
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 22 of her career-high 29 points in the first half Tuesday to spur No. 2 Louisville to a 96-61 rout of UT Martin.
The teams were meeting for the second time in less than a month — a replacement for a postponed Louisville-North Carolina game.
The Cardinals (8-0) outscored the Skyhawks (2-3) 28-11 in the second quarter to lead 49-24 at halftime. Evans, who scored a previous season high of 25 points against UT Martin last month, made six 3-pointers to finish 10 of 12 from the field. She topped her previous best of 28 points against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2019.
The All-American guard scored 11 of Louisville’s first 15 points to put Louisville ahead 15-9. The Cardinals made of 10 of 20 shots in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
Kianna Smith added 14 points with three 3s, helping Louisville win its third rescheduled nonconference game in five days. The Cardinals scored 26 points off 18 turnovers to improve to 11-0 all-time against UT Martin.
Chelsey Perry had 26 points for UT Martin, which shot 48% after halftime and 40% overall but never got close in the final 20 minutes.
