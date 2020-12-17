Men’s
No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for No. 7 Villanova, and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.
Wright (600-268) was already Villanova’s winningest coach and he became the 39th coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Wright is 478-183 since he was hired in 2001 and he has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball. Wright won national championships in 2016 and 2018 and again has the preseason favorite to win the Big East — a team expected to contend for another national title.
Wright earned the milestone in the latest home opener for Villanova since Dec. 22, 1992, against Vermont. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule and Villanova had home games against Temple, Saint Joseph’s and DePaul canceled or postponed. So the Wildcats hit the road and went 4-1 in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” and won at Texas and Georgetown.
No. 11 Texas 79,
Sam Houston St. 63
AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Ramey and Greg Brown scored 17 points apiece as No. 11 Texas beat Sam Houston State 79-63 on Wednesday night.
Ramey also had six assists. Brown, a freshman, grabbed 10 rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots.
Ramey, a junior, matched his career best with five 3-pointers. He made his fifth with 16 minutes remaining but only attempted two more. Ramey hit five 3s in a game twice as a freshman, when he shot 38.6% from behind the arc. Last season he slipped to 31%.
Andrew Jones added 13 points for Texas (6-1).
Zach Nutall led Sam Houston State (3-5) with 23 points. Donte Powers scored 11.
Sam Houston never was in contention. Ramey gave Texas an 8-0 lead with 18:22 left in the first half, prompting a timeout by Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten.
When play resumed, Ramey made another 3-pointer. The Longhorns led 44-26 at halftime.
Texas led by 27 around midway through the second half. Then the Longhorns went through a stretch of missed shots, turnovers and improved shooting by Sam Houston State that enabled the Bearkats to reduce the deficit to 16 in a span of less than three minutes.
Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio St. 60
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60 on Wednesday night.
Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.
Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won two straight and four of its last five. Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. had 13.
It sure didn’t feel like a conference opener, though, with just a smattering of fans and little energy inside Mackey Arena. A litany of fouls sapped the game of rhythm and intensity, too.
No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65
Women’s
No. 7 Baylor 86, Southern U 52
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo recorded her second double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith scored 16 points with eight boards and the Baylor women took control in the second quarter of a victory over Southern.
Egbo and Smith scored six points apiece during an 18-2 run to finish the first half, turning a six-point lead into a 22-point margin at the break as the Lady Bears (5-1) extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 59 games. Baylor outscored Southern 23-5 in the second quarter.
Trinity Oliver scored six of her 12 points — two off her career high — early in the third quarter to spark a 15-0 run that pushed the lead to 34 at 58-24. Freshman Hannah Gusters matched her season high with 13 points.
No. 24 DePaul 86,
No. 9 Kentucky 82
CHICAGO — Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help No. 24 DePaul top ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82 on Wednesday.
Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory.
The Blue Demons (3-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 59-53 lead and made nine of their first 10 field-goal tries to keep the Wildcats at bay.
Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky (6-1), which was seeking its first win since administrators made Kyra Elzy the full-time head coach.
The Wildcats ended a turnover-filled first half -- there were 25 in all between the teams -- with a 37-35 lead thanks to Rhyne Howard’s layup off a steal in the closing seconds.
DePaul took the lead for good midway through the third quarter with an 8-0 run that featured a pair of Church baskets.
No. 23 South Florida 66, Memphis 58
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and South Florida beat Memphis in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter — with eight points from Pinzan — for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run — with six points from Tsineke — for a 13-point advantage.
Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.
Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Bethy Mununga grabbed 10 rebounds for South Florida (4-1).
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, averaging 16 points and 13.3 rebounds, led Memphis (2-3) with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
