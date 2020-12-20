Men’s
No. 1 Gonzaga 99,
No. 3 Iowa 88
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.
This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.
Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.
Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).
Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69
MANHATTAN, Kan. — MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas State.
Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.
Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points.
This was the first game for Baylor in a week after the school paused team activity due to COVID-19 protocols.
No. 7 Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 25 points with a broken nose, Caleb Daniels had 19 points and Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s in a hastily-scheduled game.
Robinson-Earl played with a protective mask after breaking his nose in Wednesday’s win against Butler. He helped the Wildcats (7-1) turn this one into a rout in the second half with 8-of-14 shooting overall, and he made seven of Villanova’s 11 free throws, added seven rebounds and never seemed bothered by his injury.
The winless Hawks (0-4) made it a game for a while and trailed by eight at halftime, the latest to force somewhat of a competitive score against Villanova until the Wildcats pulled away.
Villanova got a 3-pointer from Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore’s fastbreak dunk off a turnover made it 58-43. Daniels, fitting right in after transferring from Tulsa, buried a 3 for a 25-point lead, and there was no slowing down the Wildcats.
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48
MADISON, Wis. — Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin over short-handed Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.
Louisville (4-1), playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Dec. 9.
Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin (6-1), which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.
David Johnson had 12 points and Quinn Slazinski 11 for the Cardinals.
UCF 86, No. 15 Florida St. 74
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Brandon Mahan scored 26 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and Isaiah Adams added 22 points as UCF ended Florida State's 27-game home winning streak.
Mahan shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the line as UCF (2-1) won for the first time in 12 games against the Seminoles.
Darin Green Jr. scored 20 points for the Knights, who opened the second half by making 6 of 7 3-pointers to pull away. UCF shot 27 of 54 (50%) from the floor and 9 of 19 (47.4%) from 3-point range.
M.J. Walker scored 22 points, two shy of a career high as the Seminoles (4-1) saw their streak of 41 straight home nonconference wins snapped.
No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70
No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63
CLEVELAND — Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, rallying North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.
Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (5-2), who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.
Kentucky’s Davion Mintz scored 17 points — making all three of the Wildcats’ 3-pointers — and grabbed eight rebounds.
Women
No. 1 Stanford 80, Southern California 60
LOS ANGELES — Kiana Williams felt a little sheepish as a point guard with no assists. She made up for it with a breakout offensive game.
Williams scored a season-high 27 points and No. 1 Stanford defeated Southern California 80-60 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.
Williams has been struggling with her shot and she came in averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists.
"It's not like me," she said. "I try to pass the ball and find my teammates, but the roles were reversed. They were finding me. I knew I had to stand out there and make the shots."
The Cardinal (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) hasn't lost in Los Angeles to the Trojans since 2008, and has won 11 in a row against them. Stanford closed out a week in which Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in women's basketball history, passing the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer now has 1,010 victories.
Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds in the Cardinal's lowest-scoring game of the season. Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the final minutes. Haley Jones grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Cardinal to a whopping 54-26 edge, including 22-4 on the offensive glass.
"Cameron Brink was spectacular for us," VanDerveer said, "but she's got to stay on the floor. You can't play ten minutes and foul out."
Endiya Rogers led the Trojans (3-2, 0-4) with 26 points.
Stanford raced to a 23-12 lead early in the second quarter after holding the Trojans to just two field goals in the opening period. From there, USC outscored the Cardinal 12-8 to trail 32-24 at halftime. The teams played to a 17-all tie in the second quarter.
"We have to have a sense of urgency," Williams said. "We have that number one next to our name and teams are going to come out and play their best."
Kyra White sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by Rogers to help the Trojans close to 37-32 early in the third.
Stanford answered with a 17-9 run, with Williams hitting a 3-pointer and scoring another basket, to take a 54-41 lead into the fourth. Hull made back-to-back 3-pointers in the Cardinal's spurt.
The Cardinal pulled away in the fourth, when Brink scored six straight points and Stanford outscored USC 26-19.
"Some of our big guns need to step up more," VanDerveer said. "We have our work cut out for us."
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal has been on the road since Nov. 28 because of a no contact sports order by Santa Clara County, but the rigors of the road aren't reflected in the results. The team is spending six days in Los Angeles for two games. Four of its first nine games were either postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
USC: The Trojans won their season opener by 30 points against Loyola Marymount, but have struggled since. Their losses include a one-point defeat at then-No. 7 Arizona. Alissa Pili, last year's Pac-12 freshman of the year, has been out with an ankle injury. Two other players are sidelined with knee injuries. "They're a much better team than their record shows," VanDerveer said.
WON'T BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
The Cardinal may be flying back to Northern California after Monday's game, but the team won't be going home for Christmas.
"Just be in my hotel room and Facetime my family," Williams said. "As a senior, I'm making a sacrifice so I can play."
VanDerveer said the Cardinal is staying in nice hotels and is usually in the same city for a stretch, so the hardest part is being away from family during the holidays.
"The uncertainty is stressful and the fact that these kids have been together since mid-September and they really need a break," she said.
NAME DROPPING
Four days after moving to the top of women's basketball coaches, VanDerveer is enjoying the messages she's received.
Among those she's heard from: Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Dawn Staley, retired Texas coach Jody Conradt, UConn coach Geno Auriemma, former players, fellow Stanford coaches and referees.
"It's been really overwhelming," VanDerveer said. "I feel a lot of love."
No. 3 UConn 106, Xavier 59
Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (4-0, 3-0 Big East), which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.
Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13 and Aaliyah Edwards added 11.
Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1), which was playing its conference opener.
No. 7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24
WACO, Texas — DiDi Richards made all six shots while scoring a season-high 14 points and the Baylor women rolled to another easy nonconference win, beating McNeese State.
It was the second 93-point romp in as many days for Baylor, which beat Northwestern State 136-43 on Friday. The 253 points in the two games are a Big 12 record, and three points short of Savannah State’s NCAA mark from November 2018.
NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo also scored 14 points as the Lady Bears (7-1) won their nation-leading 61st consecutive home game for their third blowout victory in four days, and fourth in the past six. Baylor won the four games an average margin of 66.5 points.
Mychala Linzy scored five points for McNeese (0-7).
No. 7 Oregon 73,
Washington 49
SEATTLE — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a rout of Washington.
Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon win its 25th straight game dating to last season. The Ducks (6-0, 4-0) have won 22 consecutive Pac-12 games.
No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dre’una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and Kentucky held Wofford to 28% shooting.
The Wildcats (7-1) shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.
Lilly Hatton and Jackie Carman each had seven points for the Terriers (3-3), who missed their first 11 attempts in a 1-of-15 first quarter that dug a 21-5 hole.
No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37
Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and No. 11 UCLA cruised to a 71-37 win over California on Saturday.
Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.
Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3).
Onyenwere scored the first two baskets of the game and closed the first quarter that gave the Bruins aa 19-8 lead. It was 37-21 at the half and the lead kept growing.
No. 12 Arkansas 80, Little Rock 70
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Arkansas won its fifth-straight game beating Little Rock.
Destiny Slocum added 16 points for the Razorbacks (8-1), Makayla Daniels added 11 and Amber Ramirez 10.
Arkansas went 14 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall. The 14 3s were the most ever allowed by a Joe Foley coached team. Foley has 805 career wins; 349 coming at Little Rock. Dungee matched her career-high from long range with five.
Brianna Crane scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Trojans (4-3).
No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu scored 19 points, three teammates had a double-double and Maryland rolled to a win over James Madison.
Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1).
Maryland trailed 19-16 after one quarter as the Dukes (4-3) made 9 of 18 shots to 7 of 22 for the Terps. Bibby converted a three-point play to start the second quarter to tie the game and two minutes later Maryland went on an 11-0 run. After two James Madison free throws, the Terps scored seven more. It was 45-27 at the half.
Peyton McDaniel scored 14 points for James Madison.
South Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals and South Dakota State defeated its third ranked team this season, upending Missouri State.
The Jackrabbits (5-2) beat Iowa State and Gonzaga and jumped into the Top 25 before losing their last two games to Kansas State and Northern Iowa.
Paiton Burckhard added 13 points for South Dakota State, which took the lead by scoring nine-straight points in the first quarter and turning that into a 14-2 run. The lead was 31-22 at the half and was 13 midway through the third quarter.
The Bears (4-2), who have Power Five wins over No. 14 Maryland and Missouri but lost to Wake Forest.
Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55
PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat Oregon State to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.
Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.
Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.
Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3).
No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54
CHICAGO — Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for her second career double-double, and DePaul beat Georgetown.
It was the Big East Conference opener for the Blue Demons and season opener for the Hoyas, who had their first seven games halted by COVID-19.
DePaul (4-2) was coming off an 86-82 win over No. 9 Kentucky.
Freshman Yasmin Ott scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, for Georgetown. Kelsey Ransom added 14 points and USC transfer Jillian Archer was held to two points. Graduate student Anita Kelava did not play as she is working on her visa to return to the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.